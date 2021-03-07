Rangers Roster Moves & Ex All-Star Pitcher 'Trending Up'

The Texas Rangers have a former all-star in camp who's trending in the right direction.

The Texas Rangers have made their first roster moves of spring training.

Right-handed pitchers Joe Gatto and Tyler Phillips were optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday. With minor league camp starting later due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, both pitchers will remain in big league camp.

"I think it's just more to kind of set their mind at ease," said Rangers manager Chris Woodward. "Both guys really struggled. We want to take the pressure off them and let them focus on getting better, developing, and improving.

"For both of those guys, I think it will really help them, as opposed to grinding through it, not knowing if they still have a chance. That could be said for a few of our young guys, but we just felt that it was the right time with both of those guys."

On the other hand, Mike Foltynewicz is flashing signs of his previous all star form in Rangers camp.

Ahead of his first Cactus League start on Sunday, Foltynewicz has been hitting 94-95 mph consistently with his fastball, even hitting 96 a couple of times in his last live batting practice.

"We'll see how it plays out today, but it was easy," Woodward said of Foltynewicz. "There's a lot of physical and mechanical adjustments, using his lower half better, better sequencing with his delivery — a lot of little things. He's definitely trending up."

The Rangers signed Foltynewicz to a one-year, $2 million contract this winter, taking a flier on him after six seasons with the Atlanta Braves. Foltynewicz was an all-star in 2018, and finished eighth in the National League Cy Young voting that year.

Because of his Major League service time, the Rangers have club control over Foltynewicz through 2022.

According to Baseball Savant, the average velocity of Foltynewicz's four-seam fastball was 96.3 mph in 2018. His velocity dipped down to 94.8 in 2019, where his numbers regressed closer to his career averages.

However, his velocity plummeted down to 90.9 mph in his only start in 2020. The Braves quickly moved on, designating him for assignment shortly thereafter. Foltynewicz claims he never had the time to build up his strength throughout the COVID-19 shutdown, which led to the drastic drop in velocity.

With his velocity back up, the Rangers are eager to see how it plays in games.

"It's a really positive sign," Woodward said. "Getting him out there, where hopefully he can sustain that, is the biggest key. Obviously, we want this guy to pitch a lot for us."

Promo photo: Kelly Gavin / Courtesy of the Texas Rangers

