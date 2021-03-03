Odor Tweaks His Rangers Stance

If Texas Rangers fans watched Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Los Angeles Angels, you may have noticed a difference in Rougned Odor at the plate.

Rougned Odor is trying to get back in the good graces of the Texas Rangers after a couple of disappointing seasons in 2019 and 2020.

As we've touched on already, Odor is using third base as a launchpad to get back into the starting lineup. He would prefer to win the second base job outright, but Nick Solak will get every opportunity to win the everyday job in 2021.

As for his offensive struggles, there seems to be a significant adjustment in his pre-pitch setup. With Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Angels televised, Rangers fans had an opportunity to witness it for the first time this year.

Here is a shot from live batting practice in spring training last year. His hands and back elbow are much higher than what we saw on Wednesday.

Throughout last season, Odor's pre-pitch stance did change a bit. He closed it off much more, and he brought he hands down a bit more. Still not quite the stance we saw against the Angels.

If you think you are seeing things, you aren't.

Rangers manager Chris Woodward confirmed on Wednesday that Odor and hitting coaches Luis Ortiz and Callix Crabbe have worked together on finding a way to get his hands in a more relaxed position to make it easier for him when he loads up his swing.

"A lot of times in the last couple years, he would start that elbow high," Woodward said. "Then it would end up climbing even higher, which is going to create a bad path and no ability to adjust. We're trying to get him to relax, have a little rhythm up there and use his hands like he has in the past when he's been successful."

Odor may be running out of chances to keep a spot in the starting lineup, or even on the roster. Odor has always been a streaky player, but we've seen what he's capable of when he has everything clicking.

The Rangers will do everything they can to get that Rougie in the lineup.

