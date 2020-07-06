Texas Rangers Star Joey Gallo Tests Positive for COVID-19

Texas Rangers star slugger Joey Gallo has tested positive for COVID-19, general manager Jon Daniels announced on Monday.

An initial saliva test came back positive on June 29, but a nasal swab on June 30 came back negative. As part of the intake process, Gallo was not allowed to be at Globe Life Field and underwent another saliva test on July 2. The Rangers got the results back on July 5 that it was positive.

Gallo is asymptomatic and in good health.

"He feels great. He is isolating at home," Daniels said. "I'm thankful he is not having any health issues related to anything."

Gallo is the second Rangers player known to test positive for COVID-19. LHP Brett Martin also tested positive, which the club announced on Friday. Ronald Guzmán has still not passed intake testing. According to protocols, he is allowed to be at Globe Life Field, but cannot participate in any workouts or intrasquad games.

In order for Gallo to return to action, he must have two negative tests within a 24 hour period. It has been nine days since Gallo first tested positive.

"Obviously Joey is one of our best players, from a baseball standpoint, it’s not great," Daniels said. "But it’s also early in the process and if this thing follows the timeline as some of the other asymptomatic cases that we are aware of, he’ll have plenty of time to be ready. I’m hopeful it’s approximately two weeks, the bulk of that time has already passed. If that does hold, he’ll be ready for the season."

