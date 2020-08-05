Inside The Rangers
Texas Rangers Trade RHP Ariel Jurado to New York Mets for Cash Considerations, Player to be Named Later

Chris Halicke

The Texas Rangers have traded RHP Ariel Jurado to the New York Mets in exchange for cash considerations and a player to be named later. The club officially announced the move on Wednesday afternoon.

Jurado, 24, was designated for assignment by Texas and removed from the 40-man roster this past Friday. He had previously been optioned to the minor leagues and been working out at the club’s Alternate Training Site after being officially moved to there on July 19. Jurado posted a 3.00 ERA (2 ER/6.0 IP) over three Summer Camp intrasquad games and made two appearances in the original Spring Training in Surprise before camp was suspended in mid-March.

According to a press release, Jurado will be sent to New York’s Alternate Training Site.

Jurado had spent his entire professional career in the Rangers organization since being signed as a non-drafted free agent in 2012. He went 12-16 with a 5.85 ERA in 44 games (26 starts) for the Rangers from 2018-19. 

He was given ample opportunity particularly in 2019 with the search for pitching depth behind Cy Young candidates Mike Minor and Lance Lynn. However, Jurado could not sustain any success in the rotation, going 7-11 with a 5.81 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 18 starts in 2019. 

Jurado's status in the organization rapidly declined over the previous year. With the addition of several free agent pitchers, there simply was not enough room to keep Jurado in the system. 

