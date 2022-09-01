The Texas Rangers today announced that the club has recalled outfielder Nick Solak from Triple-A Round Rock and selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Jesús Tinoco from Round Rock. To make room for Tinoco on the 40-man roster, the club has transferred right-handed pitcher Josh Sborz (right elbow sprain) from the 15-day Injured List to the 60-day Injured List. Major League active roster sizes expanded from 26 to 28 today, and will remain as such for the remainder of the regular season.

Texas opens a four-series against Boston on Thursday night. Glenn Otto is on the mound for the Rangers.

Solak has batted .208 (16-77) with 3 home runs and 4 RBI in 33 games over two stints with Texas this season (Opening Day-May 18, July 17-August 4). He has spent the balance of the campaign at Round Rock, slashing .278/.371/.489/.860 (62-223) with 10 home runs and 45 RBI over 57 games. The 27-year-old owns career marks of a .252 batting average, 21 home runs, and 93 RBI over 251 games at the Major League level, and has seen MLB action with the Rangers in each of the last 4 seasons (2019-22).

Tinoco posted no record and a 4.76 ERA (3 ER/5.2 IP) over 5 relief outings in his first stint with the Rangers this season (June 10-18). The right-hander has gone 1-2 with 13 saves, a 3.27 ERA (16 ER/44.0 IP), and a 10.4 strikeouts per 9.0 innings figure across 35 appearances for Round Rock (AAA) in 2022, including 5 saves, 3.00 ERA (5 ER/15.0 IP) and 21 strikeouts/5 walks in his last 12 games with the Express (beg. July 17). He last pitched in Round Rock’s 10-5 win on Friday at Albuquerque (1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R-ER, 2 SO).

Following today’s transactions, the Rangers still have 40 players on the club’s Major League roster, along with three players (Mitch Garver, Josh Sborz, and Eli White) on the 60-day Injured List.

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.