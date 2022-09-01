ROSTER MOVES: Rangers Recall Solak, Call Up Pitcher
The Texas Rangers today announced that the club has recalled outfielder Nick Solak from Triple-A Round Rock and selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Jesús Tinoco from Round Rock. To make room for Tinoco on the 40-man roster, the club has transferred right-handed pitcher Josh Sborz (right elbow sprain) from the 15-day Injured List to the 60-day Injured List. Major League active roster sizes expanded from 26 to 28 today, and will remain as such for the remainder of the regular season.
Texas opens a four-series against Boston on Thursday night. Glenn Otto is on the mound for the Rangers.
Solak has batted .208 (16-77) with 3 home runs and 4 RBI in 33 games over two stints with Texas this season (Opening Day-May 18, July 17-August 4). He has spent the balance of the campaign at Round Rock, slashing .278/.371/.489/.860 (62-223) with 10 home runs and 45 RBI over 57 games. The 27-year-old owns career marks of a .252 batting average, 21 home runs, and 93 RBI over 251 games at the Major League level, and has seen MLB action with the Rangers in each of the last 4 seasons (2019-22).
Tinoco posted no record and a 4.76 ERA (3 ER/5.2 IP) over 5 relief outings in his first stint with the Rangers this season (June 10-18). The right-hander has gone 1-2 with 13 saves, a 3.27 ERA (16 ER/44.0 IP), and a 10.4 strikeouts per 9.0 innings figure across 35 appearances for Round Rock (AAA) in 2022, including 5 saves, 3.00 ERA (5 ER/15.0 IP) and 21 strikeouts/5 walks in his last 12 games with the Express (beg. July 17). He last pitched in Round Rock’s 10-5 win on Friday at Albuquerque (1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R-ER, 2 SO).
Texas starts a four-game series at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night.
Following today’s transactions, the Rangers still have 40 players on the club’s Major League roster, along with three players (Mitch Garver, Josh Sborz, and Eli White) on the 60-day Injured List.
