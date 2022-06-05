Mariners 6, Rangers 5: Post-Game Notes

Here are the post-game notes from the Rangers' extra-inning loss to the Seattle Mariners on Sunday

TEXAS led 2-0 after the third inning and 5-2 after the eighth, but surrendered three runs in the ninth before falling, 6-5, in 10 innings. The Rangers lost both extra-innings contests this homestand (also 4-3 in 11 innings on Wednesday vs. Tampa Bay) and has gone 2-3 in extra-inning games this season. The Rangers finished with a 3-4 record on this seven-game homestand vs. TB (2-2) and SEA (1-2) and is 1-2-2 in last five series since three-game sweep from May 16-18 against the Los Angeles Angels.

MARTÍN PÉREZ took a no decision despite recording a career-best ninth straight quality start (six innings, two runs 2), matching the longest such streak in Rangers history (Kyle Gibson from April 7-May 21, 2021). It is the longest quality start streak in the AL this season and trails only San Diego's Joe Musgrove’s active 10-start streak for longest in MLB. His 1.56 ERA is the lowest in franchise history through a pitcher’s first 11 starts to open a season (previously Kenny Rogers, 1.65 in 2005).

EZEQUIEL DURAN recorded his first career Major League hit (infield single in the second inning) and home run (go-ahead solo home run in the seventh) in his second game in the big leagues (0-for-3 in MLB debut on Saturday). He is the second player in club history to hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning-or-later for his first career HR, joining Adolis García (go-ahead home run in 10th inning on April 15, 2021 vs. Tampa Bay). Duran is just the 15th Ranger ever to have multiple hits, including a home, in either his first or second career Major League game (per Stathead).

ADOLIS GARCÍA hit a solo home run in the second inning to put the Rangers in front, 1-0. It was his second home run in as many games and the fourth home run in his last eight games, as he is the second Texas batter to reach the double-digit homer plateau this season (11 by Corey Seager). He has drive in 10 runs over his last 10 games, and his 36 RBI leads all Rangers.

MARCUS SEMIEN went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, as he has three home runs in his last nine games following a season-opening 43-game home run drought. He has hits in five of his last seven games, and is batting .267 (20-75) with six extra-base hits (three HR, two doubles, triple), 11 RBI and 13 runs over his last 18 G (starting May 18).

MITCH GARVER completed a two-hit outing with a two-run home run in the eighth, expanding the Rangers’ lead to 5-2. It was his second multi-hit game this homestand and seventh this season. He has six of the seven home runs by Rangers designated hitters this season. Garver has slashed .241/.300/.537/.837 (13-54) with four home runs, four doubles and 8 RBI since returning from a stint on the 10-day Injured List (right forearm flexor muscle strain) on May 19.

EUGENIO SUÁREZ hit his second home of the series today, a solo shot in the fourth to snap the homerless streak of Martin Perez. He had a home run off Joe Barlow earlier this weekend. He had three hits and a walk on Sunday. He has an eight-game hitting streak: .379 (11-29), two home runs, two doubles, nine RBI, six runs.

SHORTS: Today’s defeat was Rangers’ first loss in a game started by Martín Pérez since a 3-2 loss on April 28 vs. HOU. Texas has hit at least one home run in nine straight games, the longest active streak in MLB and club’s longest such streak since 2019. Steele Walker went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in his Major League debut. Rangers have allowed ‘ghost runner’ to score in all six extra frames they’ve played in 2022.