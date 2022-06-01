Postgame Notes: Rangers 3, Rays 0

Texas reaches .500 for the first time this season with its sixth win in seven games

Postgame notes from the Texas Rangers' 3-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night at Globe Life Field.

TEXAS improved to 24-24 with tonight’s win, reaching the .500 mark for the 1st time this season…marks latest in a season for club to be .500-or-better since 9/12/19 (74-74)…has won 6 of last 7 G overall and 6 straight at Globe Life Field, club’s longest home win streak since 5/10-18/17 (8-0)…finished May with 17-10 record, team’s 1st winning month since June 2019 (18-11)…posted 3rd shutout of the season (also 4/23 at OAK and 5/20 at HOU) and 1st in Arlington since 6/26/21 vs. KC (8-0 win).

MARTÍN PÉREZ posted his career-best 8th straight quality start, his 3rd start in May with 7.0+ shutout innings…finished May with a 4-0 record and 0.64 ERA (3 ER/42.1 IP) in 6 starts, the lowest ERA in any month by an A.L. pitcher (min. 40 IP) since MIN’s Johan Santana in Sept. 2004 (0.45)…marks the 2nd-lowest ERA in any month by any pitcher in Rangers history (min. 5 starts) behind Yovani Gallardo in June 2015 (0.54)…since the start of 2017, the only other pitchers in MLB to have an ERA as low as Pérez in a month (min. 5 starts) are NYM’s Jacob deGrom in April 2021 (0.51) and LAD’s Hyun-jin Ryu in May 2019 (0.59) and June 2019 (0.55)…Pérez retired his final 16 batters faced tonight after being struck in the right leg by a line drive single off the bat of Taylor Walls in the 2nd inning.

COREY SEAGER led off the 4th inning with his 11th home run of the season, which marked the Rangers' 1st hit of the game…the 11 HR are the most he has ever hit through the end of May in his career…has HR in 3 of last 4 G...has 9 HR at home, most HR in Arlington through the end of May since Joey Gallo in 2019 (10 HR).

ADOLIS GARCÍA hit a 2-run home run in the 4th inning, 3 batters after Seager’s blast…the 440-foot shot was the 2nd-longest of his career (450 ft. on 8/7/21 at OAK), 2nd-longest by a Ranger this season (Mitch Garver-447 ft. on 4/8 at TOR), and longest by a Ranger at GLF this year…club’s team RBI leader (31) posted his team-leading 7th game with multiple RBI, all at Globe Life Field…has RBI in 4 of his last 5 G.

TAMPA BAY was shutout for the 3rd time this season (also 5/27 vs. NYY and no-hitter on 5/10 at LAA), 1st time ever to be blanked at Globe Life Field in 11 G all-time at this facility (reg. or postseason)…has lost 3 straight and 7 of last 9 away from Tropicana Field following an 8-game road winning streak (4/19-5/7)…posted a 16-12 (.571) record over 28 G in the month of May, finishing April (12-9, .571) with an identical win percentage.

RYAN YARBROUGH suffered his 2nd loss in as many outings despite posting his 1st quality start of the season (6.2 IP, 3 R-ER)…was scoreless through his first 3.0 frames, but surrendered home runs to Corey Seager (solo) and Adolis García (2-run) in the 4th inning to fall behind 0-3…had allowed just one HR in his first 5 G/4 GS (20.1 IP) of 2022, as tonight was his 1st outing with multiple HR allowed since 9/18/21 vs. DET (also 2 HR).

SHAWN ARMSTRONG struck 3 batters over 1.1 scoreless innings of relief in his first action with the Rays this season after being recalled from Triple-A Durham this afternoon…last pitched in the Majors on 4/29/22 vs. SEA w/ MIA…split the 2021 campaign between Baltimore and Tampa Bay, with his most recent appearance for the Rays prior to tonight coming on 9/11/21 at DET.

SHORTS: Corey Seager (9 HR) and Adolis García (6 HR) have accounted for more than half (15 of 29) of the club's HR in Arlington this year.