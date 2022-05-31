Skip to main content

Pregame Notes: Rangers Get Back to .500 By Beating Rays

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Tuesday's matchup between Texas and Tampa Bay at Globe Life Park

The Texas Rangers are one game below .500 and, for the second time in three games, have the chance to get back to even for the first time since 2019 when they face the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night. Here’s what you need to know to get ready for the game.

Tampa Bay Rays (28-20) at Texas Rangers (23-24)

Tuesday, May 31, 2022

7:05 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

-

Probables:

TEX: LHP Martín Pérez (3-2, 1.60)

Vs

TB: LHP Ryan Yarbrough (0-1, 3.98)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

-

Tampa Bay Rays

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Radio: WDAE 620 AM/95.3 FM, WGES 680 AM

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. DH Mitch Garver

4. RF Kole Calhoun

5. CF Adolis García

6. C Jonah Heim

7. 1B Sam Huff

8. 3B Josh Smith

9. CF Eli White

-

Tampa Bay Rays Starting Lineup

1. CF Manuel Margot

2. 1B Harold Ramirez

3. 3B Yandy Díaz

4. LF Randy Arozarena

5. 2B Isaac Paredes

6. DH Francisco Mejía

7. C Mike Zunino

8. SS Taylor Walls

9. RF Vidal Bruján

-

Rangers Notes

Josh Smith recorded three hits in his Major League debut last night, batting eighth in a start at third base. His three hits tied the franchise record for hits in a debut and marked the sixth time a Rangers player has accomplished the feat. It was also the most hits for any Major League player in a debut this season. Smith also set the record for most hits in a MLB debut at Globe Life Field. He became the third player to have three or more hits in a MLB debut against Tampa Bay, joining Toronto’s J.P. Arencibia (Aug. 7, 2010, four hits) and Cleveland’s Dave Roberts (Aug. 7, 1999, three hits).

The other Rangers with three hits in their MLB debut are — George Wright (April 10, 1982 vs. Cleveland), Jeff Kunkel (July 23, 1984, vs. Baltimore), Rusty Greer (May 16, 1994 vs. Oakland), Joey Gallo (June 2, 2015, vs. Chicago White Sox) and Nomar Mazara (April 10, 2016, vs. Los Angeles Angels).

-

In the News

Rangers History Today for May 31

Rangers honor Uvalde shooting victims

Josh Smith makes MLB Debut

Eli White’s magnificent catch vs. Rays

Rangers ace Martín Pérez is underpaid

-

Transactions

May 31

- RHP José Leclerc injury rehabilitation assignment transferred from Frisco (AA) to Round Rock (AAA)

-

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

INF/OF Brad Miller placed on 10-day Injured List with right hip impingement (May 30). Miller injured the hip in Sunday’s loss to Oakland. He is eligible to return on June 9.

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.

RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc is eligible to return on June 6. He rehab assignment was transferred to Triple A Round Rock.

