Rangers-Guardians Game Postponed

Texas and Cleveland will now play a doubleheader on Tuesday to keep the series on schedule

The Texas Rangers will play a doubleheader with Cleveland on Tuesday as a result of Monday’s road series opener being postponed due to rain.

The Rangers (25-28) were trying to rebounds from the missed opportunities to close out their homestand with the Tampa Bay Rays and the Seattle Mariners, as Texas lost four of the last five games.

Instead, about 30 minutes before first pitch, the Guardians announced a rain delay. Then, shortly after that, they announced the postponement of the game.

The Rangers will now play a doubleheader on Tuesday, with the first game to start at 2:10 p.m. central and the second game to start 30 minutes after the end of the first game.

Jon Gray (1-2, 4.83 ERA) was supposed to start for the Rangers on Monday, while Cal Quantrill (2-3, 3.52 ERA) was taking the hill for the Guardians.

The Rangers did not make an immediate announcement if Gray would start the first game of the doubleheader on Tuesday.

The Rangers and Guardians had Taylor Hearn (3-4, 5.48 ERA) and Konnor Pilkington (1-0, 2.65, ERA), respectively, set to start for Tuesday’s originally scheduled game at 6:10 p.m.

This is the third game the Rangers have postponed this season due to rain. The Rangers had two straight games with the New York Yankees postponed on May 6-7. The Rangers made up those games with a doubleheader on May 8, which the Rangers split.

The series is still scheduled to end on Wednesday, with Rangers right-hander Dane Dunning squaring off with Cleveland right-hander Shane Bieber.

