Skip to main content

Jon Gray 'Bracing' For Better Days with Rangers

The right-hander's impressive start against Tampa Bay, without his knee brace, could be a sign he's turning a corner

Jon Gray’s 12 strikeouts on Wednesday night seemed a little out of nowhere, given his season to that point. Was there some magic formula for the Texas Rangers right-hander?

Or maybe it was losing the knee brace that set him free?

On Wednesday, Gray didn’t wear the knee brace on his left knee for the first time since he returned from the injured list in the middle of May. The brace was necessary because when Gray returned for the first time in early May, he re-injured the knee.

Gray admitted afterward that it was a freeing experience.

“It’s much better,” Gray said. “I didn’t realize until I got (the brace) off how much it was really holding me back.”

The three starts with the brace, starting on May 16 against the Los Angeles Angels, saw Gray give up 19 hits, 11 runs and six walks while striking out 17. He struggled with giving up baserunners and runs early in starts.

Against Tampa Bay on Wednesday, Gray came out of the gate by retiring the first eight hitters and went a season-high seven innings. He gave up three hits, one run, two walks and struck out 12.

Gray’s start falls in line with that the Rangers have done in the past couple of weeks as a starting rotation.

Gray’s start capped a stretch in which Rangers starters went at least six innings in 11 of 14 games, dating back to May 18. From May 25 to June 1, Rangers starters went 6-2 with a 2.42 earned run average to drop the rotation’s overall ERA from 4.41 to a season-low 4.01.

Taylor Hearn’s loss on Thursday nudged the rotation’s ERA up a bit. But the rotation’s performance in May, anchored by Martin Pérez, is part of the reason the Rangers finally got to .500 after Tuesday’s victory over Tampa Bay.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

May 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Smith (47) follows through on his single during his first MLB at-bat against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Postgame Notes: Rays 3, Rangers 1

Texas loses its second straight game and splits a four-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays

By Matthew Postins12 hours ago
12 hours ago
Jun 2, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Marcus Semien (2) follows though on his home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Fall, Rays Split Series

Texas drops last two games of a four-game series with Tampa Bay

By Matthew Postins13 hours ago
13 hours ago
1996, Cleveland, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; Texas Rangers left fielder Rusty Greer in action at the plate against the Cleveland Indians at Jacobs Field during the 1996 season. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers History Today: Rusty Greer's Big Night

Greer had a flair for getting a big hit or making a big catch when it counted, and this day was no exception

By Matthew Postins18 hours ago
18 hours ago

“It’s been fun to watch and it’s really cool to be a part of,” Gray said. “We’ve been playing better baseball. And, I mean, I don’t think we’re at our peak yet. I think we’re just starting to get going. We’re playing close ballgames. We’re beating good teams. So we’re heading in the right direction.”

While Pérez’s performance has been off the charts and was a bit unexpected, Wednesday’s performance was more in line with what the Rangers were expecting from Gray when they signed the former first-round pick to a four-year, $56 million deal in December.

But, like the rest of the rotation, Gray started slowly. He made just two starts in April, thanks in part of the knee injury, and went 0-1 and gave up at least three runs in each game.

When he returned on May 3 against Philadelphia, he was able to make two starts, with the latter coming against the New York Yankees on May 9. He threw 4 1/3 innings of scoreless baseball before he re-injured the knee, causing him to miss his next start and leading to the use of the knee brace.

And it wasn’t a sleeve, either. It was the type of brace that you might see an offensive lineman wear.

The decision to remove the brace was made during Gray’s bullpen session before his start, a session that Rangers manager Chris Woodward said coaches called “electric.”

The electricity carried over to Wednesday, and Gray hopes it continues, sans brace.

“Yeah, I didn’t feel a single thing (in the knee after Wednesday),” Gray said. “I think I’m done with it.”

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

May 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Smith (47) follows through on his single during his first MLB at-bat against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

Postgame Notes: Rays 3, Rangers 1

By Matthew Postins12 hours ago
Jun 2, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Marcus Semien (2) follows though on his home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Fall, Rays Split Series

By Matthew Postins13 hours ago
1996, Cleveland, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; Texas Rangers left fielder Rusty Greer in action at the plate against the Cleveland Indians at Jacobs Field during the 1996 season. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers History Today: Rusty Greer's Big Night

By Matthew Postins18 hours ago
May 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) throws during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Pregame Notes: Rangers, Rays End Series

By Matthew Postins19 hours ago
Texas Rangers Logo
News

Rangers Minor Leaguer Wins PCL Player of the Week

By Matthew Postins21 hours ago
Aug 19, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) in action during the game between the Texas Rangers and the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers Lose to Rays in Extras to End Home Winning Streak

By Matthew PostinsJun 2, 2022
Apr 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (54) throws during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Ace Martin Pérez Magnificent May By the Numbers

By Matthew PostinsJun 1, 2022
May 15, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) skates during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames in game seven of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Watch: Stars Captain Jamie Benn Takes Batting Practice With Rangers

By Matthew PostinsJun 1, 2022