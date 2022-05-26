Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics Pregame Notes: Martín Pérez Starts
Texas Rangers (18-23) at Oakland Athletics (19-27)
Thursday, May 25, 2022
8:40 PM CT
Oakland Coliseum | Oakland, CA
-
Probables:
TEX: LHP Martín Pérez (3-2, 1.64)
Vs
OAK: RHP Frankie Montas (2-4, 3.55)
-
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM
-
Oakland Athletics
TV: NBCSCA
Radio: A's Cast, KIQI 1010, Bloomberg 960 AM
-
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
1. 2B Marcus Semien
2. SS Corey Seager
3. DH Mitch Garver
4. RF Kole Calhoun
5. C Jonah Heim
6. CF Adolis García
7. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
9. LF Brad Miller
3. 3B Andy Ibáñez
Oakland Athletics Starting Lineup
1. RF Ramón Laureano
2. DH Jed Lowrie
3. LF Chad Pinder
4. C Sean Murphy
5. 2B Sheldon Neuse
6. 1B Christian Bethancourt
7. SS Elvis Andrus
8. 3B Kevin Smith
9. CF Cristian Pache
Adolis García and Kole Calhoun
Nathaniel Lowe
Brad Miller
Rangers Notes
TEX is 13-9 (.591) over its last 22 games, dating back to April 30. In that span the Rangers have the sixth-best record in the American League, and the second-best in the AL West. Ahead of the Rangers are Houston (18-7, .720), the New York Yankees (17-7, .708), Minnesota (16-8, .667), the Chicago White Sox (15-9, .625) and Tampa Bay (14-9, .609). In May, Texas is 12-9 (.571), the sixth-best record in the AL. The Rangers have already surpassed their win total for April (7-14) and need to win two of their final six games in May to post their first winning month since June of 2019, when the Rangers went 18-11.
In the News
Actor Ray Liotta, who played ‘Shoeless’ Joe Jackson in the film ‘Field of Dreams’ died on Thursday.
Transactions
May 25: RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery) was designated to Frisco for a rehab assignment.
-
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day/15-Day Injured List
None
60-Day Injured List
RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.
RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc is eligible to return on June 6. He is a bit ahead in his timeline and could return upon eligibility.
