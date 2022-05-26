Skip to main content

Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics Pregame Notes: Martín Pérez Starts

The Texas Rangers start a four-game series at the Oakland Athletics on Thursday night

Texas Rangers (18-23) at Oakland Athletics (19-27)

Thursday, May 25, 2022

8:40 PM CT

Oakland Coliseum | Oakland, CA

Probables:

TEX: LHP Martín Pérez (3-2, 1.64)

Vs

OAK: RHP Frankie Montas (2-4, 3.55)

Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

Oakland Athletics

TV: NBCSCA

Radio: A's Cast, KIQI 1010, Bloomberg 960 AM

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. DH Mitch Garver

4. RF Kole Calhoun

5. C Jonah Heim

6. CF Adolis García

7. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

9. LF Brad Miller

3. 3B Andy Ibáñez

Oakland Athletics Starting Lineup

1. RF Ramón Laureano

2. DH Jed Lowrie

3. LF Chad Pinder

4. C Sean Murphy

5. 2B Sheldon Neuse

6. 1B Christian Bethancourt

7. SS Elvis Andrus

8. 3B Kevin Smith

9. CF Cristian Pache

Adolis García and Kole Calhoun

Nathaniel Lowe

Brad Miller

Rangers Notes

TEX is 13-9 (.591) over its last 22 games, dating back to April 30. In that span the Rangers have the sixth-best record in the American League, and the second-best in the AL West. Ahead of the Rangers are Houston (18-7, .720), the New York Yankees (17-7, .708), Minnesota (16-8, .667), the Chicago White Sox (15-9, .625) and Tampa Bay (14-9, .609). In May, Texas is 12-9 (.571), the sixth-best record in the AL. The Rangers have already surpassed their win total for April (7-14) and need to win two of their final six games in May to post their first winning month since June of 2019, when the Rangers went 18-11.

In the News

Actor Ray Liotta, who played ‘Shoeless’ Joe Jackson in the film ‘Field of Dreams’ died on Thursday.

Transactions

May 25: RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery) was designated to Frisco for a rehab assignment.

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

None

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.

RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc is eligible to return on June 6. He is a bit ahead in his timeline and could return upon eligibility.

