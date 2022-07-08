Skip to main content
Padres’ Jurickson Profar Collapsed After Scary Outfield Collision

Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar was carted off of the field during Thursday night’s game win over the Giants, after a scary collision with shortstop C.J. Abrams. 

As trainers came out to evaluate Profar, he attempted to get up and walk off under his own power, but collapsed to the field after a few steps, leading the team to bring out a stretcher for him.

He was able to fist bump teammates and gesture to the crowd as he was being taken off the field.

After the game, manager Bob Melvin said that Profar had “no tingling or anything in the arms,” adding that the team’s biggest worry is a potential concussion, per 97.3 The Fan.

He added that Profar is being evaluated at UC San Diego Health.

“It’s awful, but he makes it easier on the fact that he’s smiling. He’s laying there smiling,” Melvin added. “We get him up and all of a sudden he goes back down again, but it’s just an awful feeling. Any time you put somebody on a stretcher like that, it’s an awful feeling, but like I said just looking at him and the way he is and trying to make everybody feel OK about it with a smile on his face makes you feel a little bit better.”

San Diego won Thursday’s NL West game 2–1 to move to 48–36 on the season.

