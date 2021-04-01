Today in Texas Rangers History: Defending First AL Pennant on Opening Day

Today in Texas Rangers History, the Rangers began the defense of their 2010 American League pennant at home against the Boston Red Sox

On this date in Texas Rangers history, the Rangers opened their 2011 season at home and in defense of their first American League pennant.

The game was on April 1, 2011, at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington. The Rangers raised their first AL pennant before the game, in front of a packed house of 50,146. Rangers fans didn’t leave disappointed, as the Rangers beat the Boston Red Sox, 9-5.

C.J. Wilson drew the Opening Day start for the Rangers, and threw nearly six innings, giving up six hits, four runs (two earned) and two walks, while striking out six. Four relievers came after Wilson, with Darren Oliver picking up the win after blowing the save in one inning of work. Neftali Feliz worked the final inning. Jon Lester started for the Red Sox but took a no-decision. Daniel Bard took the loss in relief.

Neither starter figured in the decision because of the eighth inning. The Red Sox scored a run in the top of the eighth off Oliver, with tied the game at 5-5. But, in the bottom half of the eighth inning, the Rangers scored four runs off Bard to take control.

Infielder Ian Kinsler led off his season with a home run in the first inning, followed by home runs by outfielder Nelson Cruz and infielder Mike Napoli later in the game. But none of that figured in the Rangers’ massive eighth inning.

Outfielder David Murphy had the biggest hit in the eighth, breaking the tie game with an opposite-field line drive which brought home Napoli and catcher Yorvit Torrealba. Murphy came home on a double by infielder Elvis Andrus, who later scored on outfielder Josh Hamilton’s double.

Cruz and Napoli each had two hits. Napoli had three runs batted in.

Also on this date …

April 1, 1994: The Texas Rangers played their first official game at The Ballpark in Arlington, facing the New York Mets in an exhibition game, with the Rangers losing, 10-7.

April 1, 1996: The Texas Rangers opened the regular season at home, defeating the Boston Red Sox, 5-3, in front of 40,484. Ken Hill took the win for the Rangers, while Roger Clemens took the loss for the Red Sox. The Rangers won their first seven games of the season and would win the AL West for the first time.

April 1, 1997: The Texas Rangers opened the season at home as the defending AL West Champions and facing the Milwaukee Brewers in a one-game set at The Ballpark in Arlington. The Rangers won the game, 6-2, with Ken Hill throwing eight strong innings and giving up just two runs to take the win. Infielder Lee Stevens had the big game, going 3-for-4 from the plate, including a home run off Orioles starter Ben McDonald. Stevens drove in three runs.

April 1, 2001: The Rangers opened the season in Puerto Rico, losing to the Blue Jays, 8-1. It was the debut of infielder Alex Rodriguez as a Ranger, and he had two hits in four plate appearances. He also scored the only run of the game. It was the Rangers’ first regular-season game in the Caribbean. The Rangers had played two exhibition games in Puerto Rico in 1989.

April 1, 2002: The Rangers opened the season on the road in Oakland, losing 8-3. Chan Ho Park took the loss in his pitching debut for the Rangers, giving up six runs in five innings. Outfielders Juan Gonzalez and Gabe Kapler each had two hits, while outfielder Carl Everett drove in two runs with his first home run as a Ranger.

Are we missing a moment from this day in Texas Rangers history? We’re happy to add it. Hit us up on Twitter @PostinsPostcard and let us know what to add.

