Skip to main content

Tom Grieve: 'Meaningful' Career with Texas Rangers

"Mr. Ranger" gets his due during a pregame ceremony Sunday that was 56 years in the making.

There are many interesting things about Tom Grieve and his long relationship with the Texas Rangers. One of the most interesting, to me, is that the Rangers have basically fired him twice.

The first time was in 1977. He wasn’t fired, not technically. But the Rangers traded him in memorable fashion. He was part of the first four-team trade in Major League history. It was a trade so dense it took three months to complete. Grieve is part of the reason the Rangers got both Al Oliver and Jon Matlack.

When Grieve’s playing career ended after the 1979 season, he returned to Texas and actually did analysis for Rangers broadcasts in 1980 (as many as there were back then) before moving into the front office and eventually becoming general manager in 1984.

Grieve held that job for 10 seasons until the Rangers, right as Major League Baseball canceled the World Series amid a players’ strike, fired him.

It took Grieve less than a year to find work — as a Rangers television analyst.

Baseball, like many sports, features that sort of oddity. Normal people get let go from a job and they’re unlikely to return to that company, must less twice. Heck, George Steinbrenner hired Billy Martin as manager — what — six times?

But, eventually, Martin wore out his welcome in New York. Grieve never wore out his welcome in Arlington.

Not after signing with the Washington Senators — which eventually became the Rangers — in 1966.

Not after breaking into the Majors with the Senators in 1970.

Not after being traded to New York in 1978 and spending a season in St. Louis in 1979.

Not after being fired by the Rangers in 1994.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Sep 9, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung (6) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the seventh inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Postgame Notes: Guardians 10, Rangers 4

Texas gets swept by Cleveland as the Rangers celebrate franchise icon Tom Grieve.

By Inside The Rangers Staff
Sep 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Play

PREVIEW: Rangers Slugger Back for Guardians Finale

The Texas Rangers celebrate Tom Grieve in series finale against the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday.

By Matthew Postins
Sep 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Glenn Otto (49) throws to the plate during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Postgame Notes: Guardians 4, Rangers 2

Here are the postgame notes for the Texas Rangers' 4-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday night at Globe Life Field.

By Inside The Rangers Staff

Somehow, the road always brought the kid from Pittsfield, Conn., back to Texas.

“It’s incredibly meaningful to me, the fact that I’ve had such a long career with the Rangers,” Grieve said earlier this week. "My kids grew up here, went to elementary school, middle school and high school with the same kids. We had two houses, one of which we lived in for 32 years. To have that association with one team means so much to me.”

On Sunday, the Rangers honored him for 55 years of service to the same franchise, which sounds absurd these days. Grieve is "Mr. Ranger." He’s a Rangers Hall of Famer. He has been the constant for three generations of Rangers fans, the voice of Rangers championships and the Rangers playing out the string of a losing season. He’s legitimately thrilled about having a bobblehead, which was handed out to fans on Sunday.

He's not worried about retirement, either.

“Everyone asks me what are you going to do when you retire and I always tell them, ‘Even when I was doing games on TV, it was six months of intense work and six months of being retired,’” Grieve said. “Now that my games have gradually diminished, I’ve felt what retirement is like.”

Bobby Valentine came back for Sunday’s ceremony. He was the first manager that Grieve hired on his own, and like Grieve, a Connecticut kid who was a first-round pick as a player. So did Rich Billings, one of Grieve’s teammates from those early, awful Rangers teams (well, not 1974). Grieve threw out the first pitch to Billings on Sunday.

And then the Rangers took the field and Grieve’s number — 6 — was on the field, on the back of third baseman Josh Jung. Like Grieve, Jung was a first-round pick. Like Grieve, much is expected of Jung by the Rangers and by its fans.

Grieve’s playing career really didn’t befit a first-round pick, but that’s baseball. Grieve hit just .249 with 65 homers and 254 RBI in 670 games. Grieve would probably be the first to tell you that he hopes that Jung’s career far exceeds his.

Jung would be wise to hope for a life that ended up like Grieve.

“If I had to wish for something I would wish that I had the words to describe how much I appreciate the fans and how much they’ve meant to me,” Grieve said. “I don’t feel I have the adequate works when I talk about that.”

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Texas Rangers

Tom Grieve: 'Meaningful' Career with Texas Rangers

"Mr. Ranger" gets his due during a pregame ceremony Sunday that was 56 years in the making.

There are many interesting things about Tom Grieve and his long relationship with the Texas Rangers. One of the most interesting, to me, is that the Rangers have basically fired him twice.

The first time was in 1977. He wasn’t fired, not technically. But the Rangers traded him in memorable fashion. He was part of the first four-team trade in Major League history. It was a trade so dense it took three months to complete. Grieve is part of the reason the Rangers got both Al Oliver and Jon Matlack.

When Grieve’s playing career ended after the 1979 season, he returned to Texas and actually did analysis for Rangers broadcasts in 1980 (as many as there were back then) before moving into the front office and eventually becoming general manager in 1984.

Grieve held that job for 10 seasons until the Rangers, right as Major League Baseball canceled the World Series amid a players’ strike, fired him.

It took Grieve less than a year to find work — as a Rangers television analyst.

Baseball, like many sports, features that sort of oddity. Normal people get let go from a job and they’re unlikely to return to that company, must less twice. Heck, George Steinbrenner hired Billy Martin as manager — what — six times?

But, eventually, Martin wore out his welcome in New York. Grieve never wore out his welcome in Arlington.

Not after signing with the Washington Senators — which eventually became the Rangers — in 1966.

Not after breaking into the Majors with the Senators in 1970.

Not after being traded to New York in 1978 and spending a season in St. Louis in 1979.

Not after being fired by the Rangers in 1994.

Somehow, the road always brought the kid from Pittsfield, Conn., back to Texas.

“It’s incredibly meaningful to me, the fact that I’ve had such a long career with the Rangers,” Grieve said earlier this week. "My kids grew up here, went to elementary school, middle school and high school with the same kids. We had two houses, one of which we lived in for 32 years. To have that association with one team means so much to me.”

On Sunday, the Rangers honored him for 55 years of service to the same franchise, which sounds absurd these days. Grieve is "Mr. Ranger." He’s a Rangers Hall of Famer. He has been the constant for three generations of Rangers fans, the voice of Rangers championships and the Rangers playing out the string of a losing season. He’s legitimately thrilled about having a bobblehead, which was handed out to fans on Sunday.

He's not worried about retirement, either.

“Everyone asks me what are you going to do when you retire and I always tell them, ‘Even when I was doing games on TV, it was six months of intense work and six months of being retired,’” Grieve said. “Now that my games have gradually diminished, I’ve felt what retirement is like.”

Bobby Valentine came back for Sunday’s ceremony. He was the first manager that Grieve hired on his own, and like Grieve, a Connecticut kid who was a first-round pick as a player. So did Rich Billings, one of Grieve’s teammates from those early, awful Rangers teams (well, not 1974). Grieve threw out the first pitch to Billings on Sunday.

And then the Rangers took the field and Grieve’s number — 6 — was on the field, on the back of third baseman Josh Jung. Like Grieve, Jung was a first-round pick. Like Grieve, much is expected of Jung by the Rangers and by its fans.

Grieve’s playing career really didn’t befit a first-round pick, but that’s baseball. Grieve hit just .249 with 65 homers and 254 RBI in 670 games. Grieve would probably be the first to tell you that he hopes that Jung’s career far exceeds his.

Jung would be wise to hope for a life that ended up like Grieve.

“If I had to wish for something I would wish that I had the words to describe how much I appreciate the fans and how much they’ve meant to me,” Grieve said. “I don’t feel I have the adequate works when I talk about that.”

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Sep 9, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung (6) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the seventh inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Postgame Notes: Guardians 10, Rangers 4

By Inside The Rangers Staff
Sep 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

PREVIEW: Rangers Slugger Back for Guardians Finale

By Matthew Postins
Sep 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Glenn Otto (49) throws to the plate during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
News

Postgame Notes: Guardians 4, Rangers 2

By Inside The Rangers Staff
Sep 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) follows thru on a solo home run during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Lose Second Straight to Guardians

By Matthew Postins
Sep 23, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols (5) rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run and the 700th of his career against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Albert Pujols Celebrates 700 With Adrian Beltre

By Matthew Postins
Sep 20, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo (21) pitches the ball against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
News

Mariners, Luis Castillo Reportedly Have New Deal

By Matthew Postins
Jun 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) pitches against the Houston Astros during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers P Dane Dunning Set for Surgery

By Matthew Postins
Apr 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) follows thorough on his grand slam home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

GAME PREVIEW: Rangers, Guardians Play Game Two

By Matthew Postins