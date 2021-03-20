Leiter No-Hitter Ignites Flames As Future Rangers Draft Pick
Sure to be one of the top picks in this summer’s MLB Draft, Vanderbilt right-hander Jack Leiter has done plenty to raise his draft stock since the start of the college baseball season.
Leiter, son of longtime major league pitcher Al Leiter, tossed a no-hitter in his first SEC start in Vanderbilt's 5-0 win over South Carolina. He walked the Gamecocks' lead-off hitter in the first inning, but then retired the next 27 hitters on 124 pitches, striking out 16 of them.
It was the first no-hitter for Vanderbilt since fellow teammate Kumar Rocker no-hit Duke on June 8, 2019.
Rocker and Leiter are both likely headed for early draft picks this summer, with Rocker as the consensus No. 1 pick on draft boards across the country. Rocker has maintained that status with a strong junior season, most recently pitching eight innings with 14 strikeouts in Vanderbilt's 3-2 win over the Gamecocks on Friday night.
On the other hand, Leiter has had a dominant sophomore season. After Saturday's no-hitter, Leiter is 5-0 with a 0.31 ERA and a 0.62 WHIP, with 49 strikeouts and 11 walks in 29 innings.
The Rangers have the No. 2 pick in the MLB Draft this summer, guaranteeing an opportunity to draft either Rocker or Leiter. There is also a lot of hype around Dallas Jesuit shortstop Jordan Lawlar, who is arguably the top prep prospect in this year's class.
With the Rangers' known struggles to develop pitching, adding a pitcher of Leiter's caliber has fans salivating at the idea of Rob Manfred announcing his name for Texas at this summer's draft.
It's still early, and a lot can happen between now and the draft, but this no-hitter will surely have Rangers faithful pining over the idea of Leiter in Texas red, white, and blue.
