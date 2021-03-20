‘I’m a Totally Different Player’: Rangers' Guzmán Pushing Hard for Roster Spot

After winning the MVP of the Dominican Winter League and a strong spring, Ronald Guzmán has catapulted himself into strong consideration for a roster spot.

With only eight games remaining in Cactus League play, difficult roster decisions are rapidly approaching for the Texas Rangers.

Among many decisions is what to do with Ronald Guzmán, who has successfully carried over success from the offseason where he won the MVP on the Dominican Winter League.

“I definitely feel like I’m a totally different player from last year,” Guzmán said after the Rangers’ 7-2 loss to the Dodgers on Friday. “I feel like I’ve made some really great adjustments and you can tell in my at-bats, my takes, how I prepare myself, and my approach. I feel like I’ve shown everything I’ve worked on in the offseason is different, and that I’m going in the right direction. I definitely feel like I've earned some opportunity. I feel good about it.”

Guzmán homered to the opposite field off of Dodgers' closer Kenley Jansen in the seventh inning of Friday's game, adding to an impressive .346/.433/.769/1.203 slash line this spring.

There was obvious concern that a strong winter didn't necessarily mean that the Rangers would get a different Guzmán that failed to claim the first base job in two spring trainings in 2020.

"There's definitely better quality here," Guzmán said. "Pitchers really don't make many mistakes. I really have to stay focused a lot more than I was in the Dominican. I feel like there I could get away with some stuff. Here, I have to stay focused every single day, do my homework, and do it myself."

Now that the Rangers have seen the all the changes play out successfully in spring training, the question remains if the club rewards Guzmán with a roster spot, can it continue to translate?

“He's done a good job and I'm proud of him,” Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. “I want to make sure, mentally, he stays in that frame of mind and maintains what he's got going so he can, somewhere down the road, still be even more consistent than he is right now.”

Consistency is the key for Guzmán. That's what the Rangers require of all players given roster spots this season, and anyone who has a track record of inconsistency has more to prove.

Overall, the Rangers are pleased with what Guzmán has shown in camp. The injury to Willie Calhoun paves the way for another left-handed bat on the roster, which means both Guzmán and Nate Lowe — his direct competition at first base — could earn trips back to Arlington.

However, the Rangers need to be sure. Guzmán is out of options, which means if they decide to not give him a roster spot, he must go through waivers before being sent to the minor leagues. In other words, chances are good he would not remain in Texas if the Rangers went in that direction.

Either way, with the Rangers or anyone else, Guzmán remains ready to prove he has turned a corner in his career.

"I really hope it's here," Guzmán said. "I really like the energy that we have, even though we have a bunch of new guys, I think everything has been great. It's been amazing. I would love to be a part of this. ... This is the team I love. I really think that I have proven that I can play here and I can help the team. I really hope that happens."

Promo photo: Kelly Gavin / Courtesy of the Texas Rangers

READ MORE: Who Will Be the Rangers' Closer?

READ MORE: 'It's Fun To Watch': Rangers' Davis 'Khrushes' Two Home Runs vs Reds

READ MORE: New Age of Baseball: Rangers' Dahl Experiments With Virtual Reality

Chris Halicke covers the Texas Rangers for InsideTheRangers.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisHalicke.

Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook