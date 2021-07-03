WATCH: Rangers' Huff Hits 500-Foot Home Run

Texas Rangers catching prospect Sam Huff is known for his power. He displayed plenty of it on Friday night in Arizona.

Sam Huff is strong. Really strong.

The Texas Rangers catching prospect is on a rehab assignment with the organization's Arizona League squad in Surprise as he recovers from knee surgery underwent earlier this season. The league just got underway this past Monday, and Huff is getting at-bats under his belt before heading to a full-season minor league affiliate.

If you don't know much about the Rangers farm system, Sam Huff is the Rangers No. 2 prospect on MLB.com and Baseball America. While he is surprisingly agile behind the plate despite his 6-foot-4 frame with a cannon for an arm, his highest-rated tool is his power.

He showed everyone why on Friday night.

While facing the ACL Padres, Huff turned on a pitch and got every stitch of the ball. He sent the ball sailing over the fence in left-center field at 115 mph off the bat. What's more, Huff's homer traveled 511 feet and was found on the roof of the Rangers' spring training complex beyond the fence.

According to the latest news from Rangers general manager Chris Young, Huff won't catch for the remainder of the year, but the organization still values him behind the plate in years to come. The Rangers obviously want him to get the necessary at-bats he needs for his development, so Huff will see plenty of playing time at first base and designated hitter for the rest of 2021.

