Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Game DayProspectsNewsPodcastsSI.com
Search
WATCH: Rangers' Huff Hits 500-Foot Home Run

WATCH: Rangers' Huff Hits 500-Foot Home Run

Texas Rangers catching prospect Sam Huff is known for his power. He displayed plenty of it on Friday night in Arizona.
Author:
Publish date:

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Rangers catching prospect Sam Huff is known for his power. He displayed plenty of it on Friday night in Arizona.

Sam Huff is strong. Really strong.

The Texas Rangers catching prospect is on a rehab assignment with the organization's Arizona League squad in Surprise as he recovers from knee surgery underwent earlier this season. The league just got underway this past Monday, and Huff is getting at-bats under his belt before heading to a full-season minor league affiliate.

If you don't know much about the Rangers farm system, Sam Huff is the Rangers No. 2 prospect on MLB.com and Baseball America. While he is surprisingly agile behind the plate despite his 6-foot-4 frame with a cannon for an arm, his highest-rated tool is his power.

He showed everyone why on Friday night.

While facing the ACL Padres, Huff turned on a pitch and got every stitch of the ball. He sent the ball sailing over the fence in left-center field at 115 mph off the bat. What's more, Huff's homer traveled 511 feet and was found on the roof of the Rangers' spring training complex beyond the fence.

According to the latest news from Rangers general manager Chris Young, Huff won't catch for the remainder of the year, but the organization still values him behind the plate in years to come. The Rangers obviously want him to get the necessary at-bats he needs for his development, so Huff will see plenty of playing time at first base and designated hitter for the rest of 2021.

More on SI's Inside The Rangers:

Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

Sep 23, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.
News

WATCH: Rangers' Huff Hits 500-Foot Home Run

texasrangersjerseymural (1)
News

Rangers History Today: Extra Innings Explosion in Oakland

May 29, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Nick Solak (15) attempts to turn a double play against Seattle Mariners designated hitter Kyle Seager (15) during the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park.
Game Day

Rangers vs Mariners: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

Jun 20, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Joey Gallo (13) follows through on a swing for a home run in the sixth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers Midseason Report: The Position Players

Jul 1, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Joey Gallo (13) tosses his bat after drawing a walk in the seventh inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum.
Game Day

Rangers' Gallo Homers In Fifth Straight Game, Hopes For All-Star Bid

USATSI_10122749_168388671_lowres
News

Rangers History Today: First Home Run By A Texas Pitcher

Jun 29, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Joey Gallo is greeted by his teammates after hitting a solo home run against the Oakland Athletics during the fourth inning at RingCentral Coliseum.
Game Day

'He's On Another Planet Right Now': Gallo Homers Twice As Rangers Win Fourth Straight Game

Jun 23, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) talks with Texas Rangers shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa (9) during the seventh inning at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Rangers vs Athletics: Starting Lineups, Jose Trevino's Injury, Roster Moves

Jun 11, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Mike Foltynewicz (20) reacts after allowing a three-run home run to Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Gavin Lux (9) during the first inning at Dodger Stadium.
News

Home Cooking & Road Woes: The Story of the 2021 Texas Rangers...So Far