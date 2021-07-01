Rangers' Gallo Homers In Fifth Straight Game, Hopes For All-Star Bid

Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo has now hit seven home runs in five straight games. If it's not too late, Gallo hopes it can be enough to earn an All-Star nod.

There may not be a hotter hitter in all of baseball than Joey Gallo.

The Texas Rangers pounded the Oakland A's by a score of 8-3 on Thursday, winning their first road series since May 3-6 in Minnesota. It was also the first time the Rangers have won a series at Oakland Coliseum since 2016.

Gallo led the way for the Rangers once again, hitting his 20th home run of the season as part of a 3-for-3 day. Gallo extended his hitting streak to six games, going 10-for-20 during that span with seven home runs and 13 RBI. Seven of his last nine hits have been home runs.

What's more, Gallo has homered in five straight games, totaling seven home runs over that span. He also has nine home runs in his last 11 games. He is the first Ranger to homer in five straight games since Mike Napoli did it in April 2012. Kevin Mench holds the Rangers record at seven games.

With the second phase of All-Star voting coming to an end on Thursday, the chances that Gallo makes it to the All-Star Game are relatively low. It would ultimately come down to the Commissioner's Office. But with the impressive streak that Gallo is on, it's added the necessary sexy numbers to what was already a good season. And Gallo hasn't stopped hoping he could earn a trip to Denver.

"I would love to be in the All-Star Game," Gallo said. "It's a huge honor. I hope it's not too late."

Other Game Notes

While Gallo is playing at an unworldly level, Nate Lowe has also been on an impressive streak over the past couple of weeks. Lowe added two more home runs in Thursday's win, extending his on-base streak to 16 games. It was Lowe's second multi-homer game of the season.

In his first game as a Ranger, catcher John Hicks went 2-for-4 with a home run.

Dane Dunning and John King pitched effectively as a tandem, combining for seven innings with only two earned runs (both by King).

The Rangers are 7-3 over their last 10 games, scoring 55 runs in the process.

