Willie Calhoun, Brock Holt Back In Rangers' Lineup

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers are getting back two valuable hitters in their lineup.

Manager Chris Woodward has penciled in both Brock Holt and Willie Calhoun in his lineup for Saturday night against the Baltimore Orioles. Both players were expected to come of the Injured List on Saturday.

Holt will lead off and play third base while Calhoun will bat seventh as the designated hitter. Calhoun will be making his first appearance of the 2021 season with a groin injury near the beginning of spring training keeping him out of game action thus far.

The Rangers will have to make two corresponding roster moves to make room for Holt and Calhoun. In Friday's Zoom call with the media, Chris Woodward mentioned the possibility of going to an even 13/13 split of pitchers and position players. There are currently 14 pitchers on the 26-man roster.

This is pure conjecture, but Anderson Tejeda seems like the most likely candidate to go down on the position player side. He's struggled mightily thus far, going 1-for-16 with 10 strikeouts in five games.

The Rangers will have to send down a pitcher as well to make room for both Holt and Calhoun and achieve the 13/13 split. Since the Rangers have already optioned him, Kolby Allard could be the odd man out despite throwing four perfect innings in his previous two outings.

