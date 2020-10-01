YouTube TV Drops FOX Regional Sports Networks, Including FOX Sports Southwest

Texas Rangers fans who are subscribed to YouTube TV may have to find a different way to watch their favorite baseball team next season.

Earlier this week, YouTube TV announced that after months of negotiations with Sinclair Broadcast Group, they are dropping the FOX Regional Sports Networks from their service beginning October 1.

In February, YouTube TV and Sinclair agreed to an extension that ran through the end of the MLB, NBA, and NHL seasons. The over-the-top service announced the discontinuation in a Twitter thread, as well as in an email to all of their current subscribers.

Sinclair confirmed the news with Variety on Wednesday, where they also mentioned the hope of a new agreement to bring the FOX Regional Sports Networks back to YouTube TV.

“While we are disappointed that YouTube will discontinue carriage of the RSNs, we remain in discussions in an effort to find a mutually acceptable path to returning the RSNs to YouTube TV,” Barry Faber, Sinclair’s president of distribution and network relations.

The extension in February did not salvage all 21 of FOX's RSNs. FOX Sports Prime Ticket and FOX Sports West were not part of the extension, along with the YES Network in the greater New York area.

Now the remaining 19 FOX RSNs will no longer be available on YouTube TV unless a future deal is struck between YouTube TV and Sinclair. Those 19 networks are:

FOX Sports Arizona

FOX Sports Carolinas

FOX Sports Detroit

FOX Sports Florida

FOX Sports Indiana

FOX Sports Kansas City

FOX Sports Midwest

FOX Sports New Orleans

FOX Sports North

FOX Sports Ohio

FOX Sportstime Ohio

FOX Sports Oklahoma

FOX Sports Prime Ticket

FOX Sports San Diego

FOX Sports South

FOX Sports Southeast

FOX Sports Southwest

FOX Sports Sun

FOX Sports Tennessee

FOX Sports Wisconsin

YouTube TV isn't the first television provider to cut ties with Sinclair. Dish Network dropped Sinclair networks from its satellite television service and Sling TV, its TV streaming service, back in July of last year. FuboTV hasn't had Sinclair networks since January.

