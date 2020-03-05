YouTube TV Agrees to Deal With Sinclair; FSSW Still Available For Rangers Fans

Good news for Rangers fans and YouTube TV subscribers!

YouTube TV and Sinclair Broadcast Group have agreed to a deal that will keep 19 of the 21 FOX Regional Sports Networks on the television streaming service, including FOX Sports Southwest (FSSW).

FSSW owns the exclusive regional television rights to the Texas Rangers, Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs, and Dallas Stars.

“We are pleased that YouTube TV was able to agree to terms on 19 of our RSNs and that they will continue to provide subscribers with access to some of the most in-demand sports networks in the nation,” David Gibber, senior VP and general counsel of Sinclair, said in a statement.

“We value our ongoing relationship with YouTube TV, however, we are deeply disappointed with its decision to not carry certain RSNs. We offered competitive market terms but, ultimately, YouTube TV declined.”

While it looked pretty dim last week when YouTube TV and Sinclair couldn't agree to a deal by their February 28th deadline, all is not lost for DFW sports fans. The two sides agreed to a temporary extension after their previous deal had expired so they could continue to negotiate a new one.

Two of the RSNs not picked up in this deal are FOX Sports West and Prime Ticket, which Sinclair is only a partial owner as part of the Diamond Sports Group, alongside Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios. The YES Network, whom Sinclair and Yankee Global Enterprises both have ownership, was also dropped as part of the deal. Yankee Global Enterprises is the majority owner.

YES Network released its own statement in the wake of being dropped out of the deal.

“YouTube TV, for its own selfish reasons and with total disregard for its YES customers, has refused to pay the market rate and accept market terms and conditions that other YES distributors have agreed to. In fact, YouTube TV sought a rate that was well below what other YES distributors are paying, and because YES keeps its word to all of its distributors, it could not make the deal.”

YouTube TV isn't the first television provider to have difficulty negotiating with Sinclair. Dish Network dropped Sinclair networks from its satellite television service and Sling TV, its TV streaming service, back in July of last year. FuboTV hasn't had Sinclair networks since the beginning of 2019.

While everyone was not made happy with the new deal, YouTube TV subscribers in Texas can be happy to know they still have access to their favorite teams.

Follow Inside The Rangers on SI on Twitter: @SITexasRangers

Like Inside The Rangers on SI on Facebook: www.facebook.com/SITexasRangers

Follow our Rangers insider Chris Halicke on Twitter: @ChrisHalicke

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside The Rangers on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.