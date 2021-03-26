North Texas Nine Podcast: One Final Rangers Opening Day Roster Prediction

The North Texas Nine Podcast returns, as we take one final stab at predicting the Texas Rangers Opening Day roster.

The North Texas Nine Podcast is back!

After a long, long hiatus, the official podcast for InsideTheRangers.com has been revived to supplement our coverage of the Texas Rangers for the 2021 season. Just as we did in 2020, the North Texas Nine Podcast will host many special guests this season, bringing you as close to the Rangers as we possibly can.

In this episode, we are joined by "The Recliner Nerd" John Moore (Rangers Nation Podcast) and Alex Plinck (Dallas Sports Fanatic), as we teamed up for the third and final time this spring to try and nail down the Opening Day roster.

Listen to the latest episode of the North Texas Nine Podcast here:

In addition to subscribing to the North Texas Nine Podcast on your favorite podcast platform, make sure to check out John Moore on the Rangers Nation Podcast, and Alex Plinck on the Texas Rangers Fanatic Podcast.

The North Texas Nine Podcast is available on most podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Spotify, and Spreaker. Subscribe on any platform for access to all our episodes talking all things Texas Rangers baseball.

Of course, every episode of the podcast will be available right here on InsideTheRangers.com.

READ MORE: Two More Rangers Selected to Opening Day Roster

READ MORE: Rangers Opening Day Roster: What's Left to Figure Out?

READ MORE: Who's In, Who's Out? Six Rangers Make Opening Day Roster

Chris Halicke covers the Texas Rangers for InsideTheRangers.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisHalicke.

Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook