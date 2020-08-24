SI.com
Inside The Rangers
North Texas Nine Podcast: Reeling Rangers Welcome Rival A's to Arlington

Chris Halicke

The North Texas Nine Podcast welcomes special guest John Hickey (InsideTheAthletics on Sports Illustrated) as he joins Rangers beat writer Chris Halicke. John and Chris discuss the upcoming four-game series between the Rangers and Athletics at Globe Life Field. They also look and see if there's any potential for a trade that could send Rangers' ace Lance Lynn to Oakland.

You can listen to the podcast here:

Over on InsideTheAthletics, John looks at the A's first trip to Globe Life Field. For Oakland, it's the third ballpark the Rangers have hosted them in (Arlington Stadium, Globe Life Park) while the A's have played in The Coliseum since before the Rangers were birthed when the Washington Senators relocated to Arlington in 1972.

You can read all of John's coverage of the Oakland A's at si.com/mlb/athletics. Click the "follow" button in the top right corner of the site to register for FREE to like and/or comment on featured stories and discuss all things A's in the community section. You will also get a weekly newsletter via email to keep up to date with everything in Oakland.

You can do the same here on Inside The Rangers on Sports Illustrated to keep up with all thing Rangers.

The North Texas Nine Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Spotify, and Spreaker. Subscribe on any platform for access to all our episodes talking all things Texas Rangers baseball.

Comments

Podcasts

