North Texas Nine Podcast: Reeling Rangers Welcome Rival A's to Arlington

The North Texas Nine Podcast welcomes special guest John Hickey (InsideTheAthletics on Sports Illustrated) as he joins Rangers beat writer Chris Halicke. John and Chris discuss the upcoming four-game series between the Rangers and Athletics at Globe Life Field. They also look and see if there's any potential for a trade that could send Rangers' ace Lance Lynn to Oakland.

Over on InsideTheAthletics, John looks at the A's first trip to Globe Life Field. For Oakland, it's the third ballpark the Rangers have hosted them in (Arlington Stadium, Globe Life Park) while the A's have played in The Coliseum since before the Rangers were birthed when the Washington Senators relocated to Arlington in 1972.

