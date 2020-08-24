SI.com
InsideTheAthletics
HomeNews
Search

As Athletics Check Out Rangers' New Home, the Coliseum Just Gets Older

John Hickey

The Oakland Athletics moved from Kansas City in 1968 in part because of the lure of a brand-new stadium.

Well, the Raiders had opened the place for football in 1966, but it was still new.

That was half a century ago. The Washington Senators moved to Arlington , Texas in 1972 and spent their early years in what was a minor league park, Turnpike Stadium. Built in 1965, it was renovated in 1971 and was the Rangers home for two decades before being replaced by The Ballpark in Arlington in 1993, a facility that would eventually be known as Globe Life Park.

That lasted until this year, when the Rangers moved down the street to Globe Life Field, a facility that includes a retractable roof. The A’s will get their first look at the new facility in a four-game series that starts Monday.

It will mean getting used to new walls, mounds, bullpens, angles, lights, turf, airflow and any number of things that are specific to each facility in use as a Major League stadium.

While they’re doing that, the A’s have to wonder when other teams will have to do the same in Oakland. With Fenway Park in Boston and Angel Stadium in Anaheim, the A’s play in the third-oldest facility in the American League. One, Fenway, is an icon. The other has been remodeled so often that it’s basically been rebuilt as a new stadium.

And then there is the Coliseum. It’s been rebuilt, too, but for the return of the Raiders from Los Angeles, and the football redesign ruined much of what made the Coliseum the best multi-purpose stadium for baseball.

The A’s have been trying to get a new stadium going in the East Bay, and even in San Jose, for the better part of two decades. The club is at the point now where they have a site, Howard Terminal north of Oakland’s Jack London Square. They have the financing in place to build without using an infusion of government money.

But they also have a couple of law suits pending – one directed at them, and one in which they are the plaintiffs – no Environmental Impact Report and no sense of when they’ll be able to take their next step forward.

How dire is the A’s stadium situation? No less than seven of the 30 big league franchises have played in three stadiums while the A’s have been stuck in a 1960s model that has seen better days. The Rangers are one of those, of course, this year joining the Braves, the Reds, the Astros, the Phillies, the Pirates and the Twins.

If you count the Expos/Nationals and the Senators/Rangers, there are two franchises who have been in four separate homes, albeit in two different cities, during the time the A’s have been toiling in Oakland in the Coliseum.

Even in Kansas City, the Royals played in the same Memorial Stadium the A’s once called home, then moved into the Royals Stadium, renamed Kauffman Stadium. And that went through a huge remodel that has created a sort-of-seems-like-new stadium less than a decade ago.

For tonight, however, the A’s have to get familiar in a hurry with a stadium they’ve never seen other than in video – and not that much of that, given that the Rangers have played just 13 games in their new home.

So, how does that work?

“We take enough ground balls before the game,” manager Bob Melvin said, “but we’ll probably spend a little more time at it.”

Melvin is less concerned with the shape of the stadium than he is about the artificial turf that’s being used. He’s talked to people around baseball trying to get an idea of how the field plays. He said there have been some comparison he’s heard between the new turf in Phoenix at Chase Field and that of the new Globe Life Field flooring.

“We hadn’t played on the (Chase Field) surface before, and it played really well,” Melvin said. “I think every field turf that we’re seeing seems to be more like grass than the one before it. I’ve heard that this one might be a little bit harder than the one in Arizona, but until you get on it, you’re not really sure.

“Indoors (Globe Life) may be a little different. I remember in the Astrodome, the backdrop was difficult to get used to there, and I'm dating myself, but I think there's probably more of a priority and an understanding of new ballparks and how they are. The other ballpark (had) the wind blowing out so that'll be different as well. But I think this time of year, you probably benefit by being indoors as opposed to outdoors.”

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Athletics Create Extra Success in Extra Innings One More Time

The Oakland Athletics ran their record under the new extra-inning rules to 5-0 Sunday, beating the Angels on Mark Canha's sacrifice fly. Armed with the best record in the AL at 20-9, the A's head out on a season-longest 10-game road trip.

John Hickey

by

carlshome

Athletics Feel Prepped for Longest Road Trip Through the AL West

The A's will play in second-place Houston next weekend and, for now, Mike Fiers is scheduled not to face his former team on whom he turned whistleblower over the 2017 sign-stealing scandal. Right after the Astros series comes the Aug. 31 trade deadline followed by three games in Seattle.

John Hickey

It's Never Too Early for Athletics to Start Talk About Hendriks & Cy Young

Oakland Athletics relievers Jake Diekman and T.J. McFarland are big believers in Cy Young consideration going to relievers, specifically the A's Liam Hendriks, whose nine saves and 1.26 ERA have Oakland with the best record in the AL, The last AL reliever to win was the A's Dennis Eckersley in 1992.

John Hickey

Athletics Caught by Surprise, Pleasantly So, by Family Video Introductions

Like every big league team, the Oakland Athletics have some players on their roster who haven't seen their families other than on video calls for months. So it was a nice change-of-pace when the Coliseum video board began player introductions Saturday with family members calling them out.

John Hickey

by

carlshome

Infield Defense Fails Bassitt as Athletics' Win Streak Ends at Nine

The Oakland Athletics, who had made just 10 errors in the first 26 games, had one of those days Saturday, comitting three errors and botching a throw. That put the club in a four-run hole out of which the A's were not able to climb.

John Hickey

by

carlshome

Diekman Says it's on his Teammates to Force Athletics Hand at Trade Deadline-

Oakland Athletics reliever Jake Diekman has been part of three trade deadline deals in the last five years. He sees the A's being buyers come Aug. 31, but for that to happen, the A's need to keep on winning to press their case for help.

John Hickey

by

RudiFan

Athletics' Green Machine Stretches Home Win Streak to Nine Games

The Oakland Athletics have won nine consecutive home games, and in each of the time they've won their Kelly Green uniforms.

John Hickey

by

carlshome

Athletics Continue to Monitor Bay Area Air Quality Ahead of Angels Game

The rash of wildfires in Northern California has generated smoke across the region. The Oakland Athletics have a Friday game schedule against the Angels, but ahead of that the A's are monitoring air quality to see if the game will be playable.

John Hickey

by

carlshome

While Athletics Hitters Lead MLB in Strikeouts, Batting Coach Sees Improvement

Oakland Athletics batting coach Darren Bush sees his guys as getting better swings in better counts of late and believes that the strikeout totals will shrink down the stretch. And the A's are more obsessed by wins than by whiffs.

John Hickey

Grossman Doesn't Get Much Ink, but He Continues to Set Up Athletics' Offense

Switch-hitting left fielder Robbie Grossman was a nice piece of the Oakland Athletics' puzzle last year, but this year his power numbers and average are up and as fellow outfielder Mark Canha says, `he is absolutely killing it.'

John Hickey

by

carlshome