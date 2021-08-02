Podcast: How The Trade Deadline Impacts The Rangers' Rebuild

The Texas Rangers accomplished two goals at the trade deadline: organizational depth and financial flexibility. How does it help set them up for future success?

Welcome back to the North Texas Nine Podcast with a special post trade deadline edition of the show. On this episode of the podcast, we break down the two trades made before last Friday's deadline and how it impacts the short- and long-term future of the franchise.

The biggest trade the Rangers made was the decision to part ways with fan-favorite and two-time All-Star slugger Joey Gallo. The Rangers also capitalized on the increased value of All-Star pitcher Kyle Gibson and veteran reliever Ian Kennedy. Both trades increased an already deep farm system with some talent the club is very excited about.

The moves made prior to the season and at the trade deadline have also set up the Rangers for incredible financial flexibility after the 2022 season. We look at how the Rangers plan to utilize these two "unique assets" as president of baseball operations Jon Daniels described.

Listen to the North Texas Nine Podcast here:

The North Texas Nine Podcast is available on most podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Castbox, Podcast Addict, Podchaser, and Spreaker. Subscribe on any platform for instant access to all of our episodes talking all things Texas Rangers baseball.

Of course, every episode of the podcast will be available right here on InsideTheRangers.com. Just click on the "Podcasts" tab in the menu to access them.

More From SI's Inside The Rangers:

Be Part Of The Conversation On The NEW Inside The Rangers Fan Forum. Sign Up Today!

Make Sure To Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook