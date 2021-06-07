Sports Illustrated home
Rangers Daily Dose: Chris Woodward Reaches His Boiling Point

Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward is a pretty even-keeled person, but he showed visible frustration after Sunday's 7-1 loss to Tampa Bay.
The Texas Rangers have lost 10 of their last 11 games, and manager Chris Woodward hit his limit on Sunday. The Rangers skipper showed quite a bit of frustration with his offense after a 7-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. We break it all down on this episode of 'Rangers Daily Dose'.

Chris Woodward is a pretty even-keeled person, and is sometimes criticized for being too optimistic. However, he showed very visible frustration throughout the majority of his postgame Zoom call with the media on Sunday. 

Listen to 'Rangers Daily Dose' on the North Texas Nine Podcast here:

For future episodes of 'Rangers Daily Dose', I will be taking questions from fans and answer one or two of them in each episode. You can tweet me @ChrisHalicke with your questions. Just include the hashtag #RangersDaily.

The North Texas Nine Podcast is available on most podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Castbox, Podcast Addict, Podchaser, and Spreaker. Subscribe on any platform for instant access to all of our episodes talking all things Texas Rangers baseball.

Of course, every episode of the podcast will be available right here on InsideTheRangers.com. Just click on the "Podcasts" tab in the menu to access them.

