Rangers Daily Dose: Chris Woodward Reaches His Boiling Point

Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward is a pretty even-keeled person, but he showed visible frustration after Sunday's 7-1 loss to Tampa Bay.

The Texas Rangers have lost 10 of their last 11 games, and manager Chris Woodward hit his limit on Sunday. The Rangers skipper showed quite a bit of frustration with his offense after a 7-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. We break it all down on this episode of 'Rangers Daily Dose'.

Chris Woodward is a pretty even-keeled person, and is sometimes criticized for being too optimistic. However, he showed very visible frustration throughout the majority of his postgame Zoom call with the media on Sunday.

