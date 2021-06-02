Rangers Daily Dose: García's Hot Month & Baseball's Pervasive Problem

'Rangers Daily Dose' is back with a look at the best Texas player over the past month, along with a small dive into a problem throughout today's game.

The Texas Rangers have lost 13 straight games on the road, which is a new franchise record. However, things weren't all bad for Texas in the month of May.

Adolis García earned multiple awards for a phenomenal performance throughout the month, including the American League's Rookie of the Month. The 28-year-old rookie has been the catalyst for fun regarding Rangers baseball this season, and could be a favorite for AL Rookie of the Year if he can sustain this level of play.

In addition, we take a glimpse at a problem throughout the game that could be coming to a head sooner rather than later.

