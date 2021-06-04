Sports Illustrated home
Rangers Double Dose: 'Dr. Heckle & Mr. Jive'

The Texas Rangers are reeling after nine straight losses. 'Rangers Daily Dose' is back with two different views on the state of the team.
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Rangers are reeling after nine straight losses. 'Rangers Daily Dose' is back with two different views on the state of the team.

Happy Friday to you all!

In this episode of 'Rangers Daily Dose', we've turned into into a 'double dose' since we did not have an episode of the show on Thursday.

It's no secret that I'm an eternal optimist. But with the Texas Rangers reeling after nine straight losses and 15 straight losses on the road (a club record), I decided to tap into the pessimistic pool for the fans that are frustrated with the state of the team.

However, I follow up with my general optimism to explain maybe why the Rangers are locked away in the AL West cellar. 

Hence the names "Dr. Heckle and Mr. Jive".

Listen to 'Rangers Daily Dose' on the North Texas Nine Podcast here:

For future episodes of 'Rangers Daily Dose', I will be taking questions from fans and answer one or two of them in each episode. You can tweet me @ChrisHalicke with your questions. Just include the hashtag #RangersDaily.

The North Texas Nine Podcast is available on most podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Spotify, and Spreaker. Subscribe on any platform for instant access to all of our episodes talking all things Texas Rangers baseball.

Of course, every episode of the podcast will be available right here on InsideTheRangers.com. Just click on the "Podcasts" tab in the menu to access them.

Jun 3, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Texas Rangers infielder Charlie Culberson (2) fields the ball at relief pitcher Wes Benjamin (63) in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.
