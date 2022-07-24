Skip to main content

Rangers Top 30 Pitcher Records Victory at Round Rock

The left-hander threw six shutout innings in his first start since the minor league All-Star Break.

Texas Rangers Top 30 prospect Cole Ragans came back from the minor-league All-Star Break and got back into the groove in a 2-0 victory over the Las Vegas Aviators on Saturday.

Ragans, who is the Rangers’ No. 29 prospect according to MLB.com, improved to 2-2 and slashed his ERA to 3.62 with six scoreless inning, giving up two hits, two walks and eight strikeouts in 93 pitches. The Express bullpen, with another Top 30 prospect in Yerry Rodriguez, helped Ragans close out the shutout.

Earlier this month, Ragans was named the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week.

Ragans started the season in Double-A Frisco, and for the season Ragans is 7-5 with a 3.15 ERA with 107 strikeouts and 28 walks. With Frisco, Ragans went 5-3 with a 2.81 ERA, 65 strikeouts and 19 walks before his call-up and first start with the Express on June. 16.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Jul 23, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) tags out Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) on a steal attempt during the second inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Errors Cost Rangers Dearly in Loss at Athletics

Texas has lost seven of its last 10 games as it slips further out of Wild Card contention.

By Matthew Postins6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Bubba Thompson
Play

Rangers Top-30 Prospect Sets Stolen Base Record

The Texas Triple-A prospect stole his 45th base on Saturday, giving him the franchise's record for a single season.

By Matthew Postins8 hours ago
8 hours ago
Jun 7, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) celebrates his solo home run with designated hitter Mitch Garver (18) in the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Play

How Good is Marcus Semien for Rangers Right Now?

A detailed breakdown of how the Rangers second baseman has turned his season since that grand slam in Oakland in late May.

By Matthew Postins13 hours ago
13 hours ago

He was the Rangers’ first-round pick (No. 30 overall) in 2016 out of North Florida Christian in Tallahassee, Fla. He pitched four games in the Arizona Fall League in 2016, and then joined the Rangers’ Short Class A league team in Spokane in 2017, where he went 3-2 in 13 games with a 3.61 ERA, 87 strikeouts and 35 walks.

But Ragans didn’t pitch again until 2021. He had two Tommy John surgeries and the 2020 minor-league season was canceled due to COVID-19.

In 2021, Ragans pitched for two Rangers affiliates — High Class A Hickory and Double A Frisco. With Hickory, Ragans threw 10 games, going 1-2 with a 3.25 ERA, 54 strikeouts and 14 walks. With the RoughRiders, he threw nine games, going 3-1 with a 5.70 ERA, 33 strikeouts and 20 walks. Combined, he went 4-3 with a 4.35 ERA, 87 strikeouts and 34 walks.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Rangers Top 30 Pitcher Records Victory at Round Rock

The left-hander threw six shutout innings in his first start since the minor league All-Star Break.

Texas Rangers Top 30 prospect Cole Ragans came back from the minor-league All-Star Break and got back into the groove in a 2-0 victory over the Las Vegas Aviators on Saturday.

Ragans, who is the Rangers’ No. 29 prospect according to MLB.com, improved to 2-2 and slashed his ERA to 3.62 with six scoreless inning, giving up two hits, two walks and eight strikeouts in 93 pitches. The Express bullpen, with another Top 30 prospect in Yerry Rodriguez, helped Ragans close out the shutout.

Earlier this month, Ragans was named the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week.

Ragans started the season in Double-A Frisco, and for the season Ragans is 7-5 with a 3.15 ERA with 107 strikeouts and 28 walks. With Frisco, Ragans went 5-3 with a 2.81 ERA, 65 strikeouts and 19 walks before his call-up and first start with the Express on June. 16.

He was the Rangers’ first-round pick (No. 30 overall) in 2016 out of North Florida Christian in Tallahassee, Fla. He pitched four games in the Arizona Fall League in 2016, and then joined the Rangers’ Short Class A league team in Spokane in 2017, where he went 3-2 in 13 games with a 3.61 ERA, 87 strikeouts and 35 walks.

But Ragans didn’t pitch again until 2021. He had two Tommy John surgeries and the 2020 minor-league season was canceled due to COVID-19.

In 2021, Ragans pitched for two Rangers affiliates — High Class A Hickory and Double A Frisco. With Hickory, Ragans threw 10 games, going 1-2 with a 3.25 ERA, 54 strikeouts and 14 walks. With the RoughRiders, he threw nine games, going 3-1 with a 5.70 ERA, 33 strikeouts and 20 walks. Combined, he went 4-3 with a 4.35 ERA, 87 strikeouts and 34 walks.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Jul 23, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) tags out Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) on a steal attempt during the second inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports
News

Errors Cost Rangers Dearly in Loss at Athletics

By Matthew Postins6 hours ago
Bubba Thompson
Prospects

Rangers Top-30 Prospect Sets Stolen Base Record

By Matthew Postins8 hours ago
Jun 7, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) celebrates his solo home run with designated hitter Mitch Garver (18) in the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
News

How Good is Marcus Semien for Rangers Right Now?

By Matthew Postins13 hours ago
Matt Bush
News

Pregame Notes: Rangers Seek to Even Athletics Series

By Matthew Postins13 hours ago
Texas Rangers Logo
News

Report: Rangers Sign Two More Draft Picks

By Matthew Postins16 hours ago
Jul 22, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) attempts to complete the double play as Oakland Athletics third baseman Vimael Machin (31) is forced out at second during the first inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Stage Rally But Fall in Series Opener to Athletics

By Matthew PostinsJul 23, 2022 12:37 AM EDT
Jul 22, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Raimel Tapia (15) reacts after hitting an inside the park grand slam during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
News

Did Blue Jays Overtake Rangers Single-Game Run Record?

By Matthew PostinsJul 22, 2022 11:17 PM EDT
Jun 29, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield (15) is tagged out at second base by Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) during the fifth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Pregame Notes: Rangers Open Series with Athletics

By Matthew PostinsJul 22, 2022 6:27 PM EDT