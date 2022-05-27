Skip to main content

Rangers Prospect Jack Leiter Bounces Back

Texas' No. 1 prospect put two sub-par outings behind him I his latest outing for Double A Frisco.

Jack Leiter, the Texas Rangers’ No. 1 prospect, bounced back nicely on Thursday night after a pair of poor starts for Double A Frisco.

Leiter, who is also MLB.com’s No. 17 overall prospect, put together a five-inning effort in which he gave up three hits and a walk while striking out five, as the RoughRiders fell to the San Antonio Missions 7-3.

Leiter gave up all three hits in the first inning, along with a run. But after that he gave up just one more baserunner in his last four innings.

Jack Leiter

Jack Leiter

Jul 28, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers number one draft choice pitcher Jack Leiter throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field.

Jack Leiter

jack leiter

Jack Leiter

His earned run average dropped from 6.38 to 5.90 as a result.

Leiter took a no-decision in the loss.

His previous two outings for Frisco were bumpy.

The Rangers’ first-round pick (No. 2 overall) in 2021 pitched for the RoughRiders on May 20 against Corpus Christi. In that contest he gave up seven earned runs in 3 2/3 innings pitched. He also walked one and struck out six in what became an 11-9 win over Frisco.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Martin Perez
Play

Rangers Ace Martín Pérez Pays Tribute to Uvalde

The Rangers left-hander wrote "4 Uvalde" on his cap, as the sports world continues to recognize the tragedy.

By Matthew Postins3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Rangers - Martin Perez
Play

Ace in the Hole: Rangers Out of West Cellar

Martin Perez shines, Mavs succumb, Deebo to Dallas and guns - again - all in this week's DFW sports notebook.

By Richie Whitt3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Adolis Garcia
Play

Rangers Blast A's In Ninth

Texas bats come alive late to take the series opener in Oakland.

By Matthew Postins15 hours ago
15 hours ago

The start before that, on May 14 against Tulsa, Leiter couldn’t get out of the second inning, giving up seven hits, six runs and one walk while striking out one.

Before the Tulsa game, Leiter had been humming along for the RoughRiders. In his first five starts, he went 1-2, but had a 1.93 earned run average and gave up 10 runs (four of which were earned). He also struck out 24 while walking nine. He even stretched himself to six innings in a May 7 start against Arkansas, which turned out to be his first win of the season.

Chris Young

Chris Young

Kip Fagg / Jack Leiter / Chris Young

Chris Young and Jack Leiter

Cole Winn

Cole Winn

Leiter has now made eight starts this season and has a 1-4 record in 29 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts and 12 walks.

The wins and losses hardly matter at the moment. The Rangers are likely encouraged to see Leiter put his previous two starts behind him and pitch more effectively against the Missions.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Martin Perez
News

Rangers Ace Martín Pérez Pays Tribute to Uvalde

By Matthew Postins3 hours ago
Rangers - Martin Perez
News

Ace in the Hole: Rangers Out of West Cellar

By Richie Whitt3 hours ago
Adolis Garcia
News

Rangers Blast A's In Ninth

By Matthew Postins15 hours ago
Martin Perez
News

Texas Rangers vs Oakland Athletics Pregame Notes: Martín Pérez Starts

By Matthew Postins20 hours ago
Chris Young on Rangers Hitting COVID-19 Vaccine Threshold
News

MLB Mock Draft: Rangers Nab Georgia Tech Catcher

By Matthew Postins20 hours ago
liotta
News

'Field of Dreams' Actor Ray Liotta - 'Shoeless Joe' - Dead at 67

By Mike FisherMay 26, 2022
Jose Leclerc
News

Is There Spot For José Leclerc In Rangers 'Pen?

By Matthew PostinsMay 26, 2022
Sep 10, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Glenn Otto (49) reacts during the second inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum.
News

Road Warrior: Rangers Starter Glenn Otto Finds Success Away From Home

By Matthew PostinsMay 26, 2022