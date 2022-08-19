Skip to main content

Racking up Ks: Rangers Prospect Jack Leiter Solid in Last Start

The Rangers' No. 2 prospect struck out seven for the second straight game at Double-A.

Texas Rangers prospect Jack Leiter had his second straight start with seven strikeouts during his latest outing with Double-A Frisco earlier this week.

Leiter is now the organization’s No. 2 prospect, according to MLB.com. Third baseman Josh Jung moved up to No. 1 in the new rankings released earlier this week.

Leiter started on the road at Corpus Christi. He only pitched four innings, so he didn’t pitch long enough to figure in the decision. He gave up four hits, two runs (both earned) and two walks.

But he punched out seven of the 12 outs himself. It was the third time this season Leiter had seven strikeouts in a game — his previous start on Aug. 11 against San Antonio and his first professional start on April 9, against Arkansas.

He didn’t match his career high, though. Leiter fanned eight on May 31 against Wichita.

After three straight months in which Leiter finished that month with an ERA of 6.00 or higher, he has a 4.30 ERA for the month of August, even though he doesn’t have a win. He has a 2-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a 1.36 WHIP.

Leiter has now given up four or fewer hits in his last five starts.

Leiter (3-8) has now pitched in 19 games and made 18 starts. He has thrown 73 2/3 innings and given up 56 runs (45 earned) and 67 hits. He’s walked 43 and struck out 86. He has a 5.50 ERA.

Leiter’s best month of the season remains April, even though he went 0-2 in four starts. He had 2.84 ERA in 12 2/3 innings and gave up just nine walks while striking out 19.

His best start to date came on May 7 when he threw six innings of shutout baseball against Arkansas. He gave up two hits and no walks, while striking out five to collect his first professional win.

