MLB Draft Results: Texas Rangers Select RHP Tekoah Roby in Third Round

Chris Halicke

With the 86th pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, the Texas Rangers selected Tekoah Roby, a right-handed pitcher out of Pine Forest High School in Florida.

Roby, 18, stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 180 pounds. The Troy commit has a good three-pitch mix that includes a 89-93 mph fastball (peaking at 94 mph), a 76-78 mph curveball, and an 80-81 mph changeup. The spin rate on his fastball is in the 2,300-2,500 rpm range. Roby is ranked No. 155 in Baseball America's Top 500 prospects. 

From Baseball America's scouting report:

"With three quality pitches and good strike-throwing ability, Roby has some starter vibes that teams might want to take a chance on before letting him get to Troy, where he could blow up."

After going with a college bat in the first round, the Rangers have gone with back to back prep player in the second and third rounds of the 2020 MLB Draft. The Rangers believe the college pool was a bit deeper in this draft, but they liked their chances with prep players going into the draft this year.

This is a developing story. We will be speaking with Rangers Senior Director of Amateur Scouting Kip Fagg later tonight. 

Texas Rangers 2020 Draft Picks

  • 1st round (14th): Justin Foscue, 2B, Mississippi State
  • 2nd round (50th): Evan Carter, OF/RHP, Elizabethton HS (TN)
  • 3rd round (86th): Tekoah Roby, RHP, Pine Forest HS (FL)
  • 4th round (115th): 
  • 5th round (145th):

