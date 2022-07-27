Rangers Sign Fourth-Round Pick

Texas has eight of its 18 draftees under contract, with an Aug. 1 deadline to sign the remaining 10.

The Texas Rangers officially announced the signing of their fourth-round pick, Brock Porter, on Wednesday.

Porter, a right-hander out of St. Mary's Prep in Orchard Lake, Mich., was the 2022 Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year. MLB.com had Porter ranked as the No. 11 overall prospect and as the highest-ranked high-school arm in the draft.

Porter went 9-0 with three no-hitters, a 0.41 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 58 innings in 2022. He had committed to play college baseball at Clemson.

While the Rangers didn’t announce the terms of Porter’s contract, he reportedly signed for $3.7 million.

The Rangers now have eight of their 18 draft selections signed and have until Aug. 1 to sign the rest.

On Wednesday, the Rangers officially announced the signings of seven draft picks, including their first-round pick, Kumar Rocker. He reportedly agreed to a $5.2 million deal.

The Rangers announced six other signings on Wednesday — RHP Matt Brosky (eighth round) SS Griffin Cheney (ninth), OF Josh Hatcher (10th), LHP Kohl Drake (11th), RHP Jackson Kelley (12th) and LHP Justin Sanchez (18th).

The Rangers have the following draft picks remaining to be signed: SS Chandler Pollard (fifth), OF Tommy Specht (sixth), RHP Luis Ramirez (seventh), RHP Caden Marcum (13th), RHP Andrew Owen (14th), SS Jack Goodman (15th), RHP Nick Bautista III (16th), LHP Carson Dorsey (17th), RHP Grayson Saunier (19th) and RHP Matt Scott (20th round).

