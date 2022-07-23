Report: Rangers Sign Two More Draft Picks
The Texas Rangers have reportedly agreed to contracts with two more draft picks, per Baseball America.
The Rangers have not confirmed the signings.
The two players are eighth-round pick Matt Brosky and ninth-round pick Griffin Cheney.
Brosky reportedly signed a $189,500 under-slot deal. As the No. 229 overall pick. Brosky’s salary slot was $194,300, which means the Rangers saved $5,000 on the signing.
Brosky, out of Youngstown State, was named Horizon League Pitcher of the Year after going 6-7 with a 2.65 ERA, 102 strikeouts and a .231 opponent batting average over a school record-tying 15 starts this spring. He tossed five complete games, including a 10-strikeout shutout.
The Rangers saved $1,000 on the slot value for Cheney’s deal, with the No. 259 overall pick agreeing to $165,700 when the slot value was $166,700.
Cheney, a five-year player at Georgia State, posted a career .301 batting average and 22 home runs, with 21 coming in his final two seasons. He can play second base, shortstop and third base, and is fifth all-time at GSU in runs scored (143). In 2022 he hit .350 with 16 home runs. Three of those home runs came against then-No. 15 Clemson.
The Rangers have already reportedly agreed to terms with first-round pick Kumar Rocker, fourth-round pick Brock Porter and 11th round pick Kohl Drake. The Rangers have not officially announced those agreements, either.
The Rangers took 18 players overall in the three-day draft. The Rangers have until Aug. 1 to sign all draft picks.
2022 Texas Rangers Draft Selections
First Round: RHP Kumar Rocker (6-5, 245), Vanderbilt/Athens, GA
Fourth Round: RHP Brock Porter (6-4, 210), St. Mary’s Prep (MI)/Milford, MI
Fifth Round: SS Chandler Pollard (6-2, 175), Woodward Academy (GA)/Winston, GA
Sixth Round: OF Tommy Specht (6-3, 200), Wahlert HS (IA)/Dubuque, IA
Seventh Round: RHP Luis Ramirez (6-2, 200), Long Beach State/East Los Angeles, CA
Eighth Round: RHP Matt Brosky (5-10, 190), Youngstown State/Strongsville, OH
Ninth Round: SS Griffin Cheney (5-11, 185), Georgia State/Johns Creek, GA
10th Round: OF Josh Hatcher (6-2, 200), Kennesaw State/Albany, GA
11th Round: LHP Kohl Drake (6-5, 220), Walters State CC (TN)/Sachse, TX
12th Round: RHP Jackson Kelley (6-0, 185), Mercer/Marrieta, GA
13th Round: RHP Caden Marcum (6-5, 160), Paola HS (KS)/Paola, KS
14th Round: RHP Andrew Owen (6-1, 185), Grossmont College (CA)/Turlock, CA
15th Round: SS Jack Goodman (6-0, 185), Medfield HS (MA)/Medfield, MA
16th Round: RHP Nick Bautista III (6-3, 200), Cypress College (CA)/Los Angeles, CA
17th Round: LHP Carson Dorsey (6-2, 165), Gulf Coast CC (FL)/Panama City Beach, FL
18th Round: LHP Justin Sanchez (6-0, 185), Monsignor McClancy HS (NY)/Queens, NY
19th Round: RHP Grayson Saunier (6-4, 195), Collierville HS (TN)/Collierville, TN
20th Round: RHP Matt Scott (6-6, 225), Joel Barlow HS (CT)/Redding, CT
