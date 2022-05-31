GameDay Preview: Rays Look to Bounce Back Tuesday Night Against Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas — With the series opener now behind them, the Tampa Bay Rays look to get back to their winning ways on Tuesday night when they send Ryan Yarbrough to the mound against the Texas Rangers.

Texas won the series opener 9-5 on Monday night, which dropped the Rays to 6-10 in series-opening games this season. They're 22-10 otherwise, which is a good omen.

Yarbrough has been very good lately. He pitched five no-hit inning against the New York Yankees last Thursday before getting in a little trouble in the sixth. He'll oppose Martin Perez, who's been very good this year but the Rays have a good history against him. The game starts at 8:05 p.m. ET.

The Rays will be without shortstop Wander Franco, who was placed on the 10-day injured list earlier on Tuesday with a quadriceps injury.

Here's how to watch Tuesday night's game, with TV information and starting lineups and more.

How to watch Rays at Rangers

Who: Tampa Bay Rays (28-20) at Texas Rangers (23-24)

: 8:05 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 31 Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas TV: Bally Sports Sun

Bally Sports Sun Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv Announcers: Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Ryan Bass (reporter).

Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Ryan Bass (reporter). Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM, SiriusXM Channel 185 (Rangers broadcast; Rays broadcast online only)

WDAE 95.3 FM, SiriusXM Channel 185 (Rangers broadcast; Rays broadcast online only) Announcers: Andy Freed and Dave Wills.

Andy Freed and Dave Wills. Latest line: The Rangers are favored at minus-118 on the money line according to the SISportsbook.com website opening line as of Tuesday afternoon. The Rays are plus-105. The over/under is 7.5.

Projected starting pitchers

Tampa Bay turns to Ryan Yarbrough to even up the series on Tuesday night. He is 0-1 with a 3.98 earned run average on the season, but he's been much better than the numbers indicate because he gave up five runs in the first inning he pitched after a month on the injured list with a groin injury. Since then, he's only given up four earned runs in four appearances, covering 18 innings, a 2.00 ERA. He pitched five no-hit innings in his last start against the New York Yankees, retiring 14 batters in a row, before giving up a hit in the sixth. Rangers left-hander Martin Perez: Martin Perez has been the Rangers' best pitcher so far this season, sporting a 3-2 record with an impressive 1.60 ERA. He has given up one earned run or less in six consecutive starts, the longest streak in the majors. The 31-year-old Venezuelan pitched for the Rangers from 2012-18, then spent a year in Minnesota and two in Boston before returning to Texas. He faced the Rays three times last season with the Red Sox, and they hit him hard, scoring nine runs in 9 1/3 innings.

Projected lineups

Manuel Margot LF, Harold Ramirez 1B, Yandy Diaz 3B, Randy Arozarena LF, Isaac Paredes 2B, Francisco Mejia DH, Mike Zunino C, Taylor Walls SS, Vidal Brujan RF, Ryan Yarbrough P. Rangers lineup: Marcus Semien 2B, Corey Seager SS, Mitch Garver DH, Kole Calhoun RF, Adolis Garcia CF, Jonah Heim C, Sam Huff 1B, Josh Smith 3B, Eli White LF, Martin Perez P.

Newsy nuggets