GameDay Preview: Rays Going With 'Opener' in Matinee With Brewers on Wednesday

Jalen Beeks gets the call to hit the mound first for the Tampa Bay Rays, as it's an ''opener'' day on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers in the last of a quick t wo-game series. Here's how to watch, with gametime and TV information and a lot of newsy nuggets.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's day baseball at Tropicana Field on Wednesday, when the Milwaukee Brewers and the Tampa Bay wrap up a quick two-game series.'

The Brewers, leaders in the National League Central, won Friday night's opener 5-3. The Rays will look to avoid a mini-sweep on Wedneday by using ''opener'' Jalen Beeks to start the game. This is the 10th time the Rays have used an opener this year, and they're 6-3 thus far.

Beeks is 1-1 with a 2.59 ERA. He'll be opposed by fellow left-hander Eric Lauer for Milwaukee, who is 6-3 with a 3.89 ERA.

The Rays have their lineup loaded with right-handed hitters against Lauer, which means Vidal Brujan is getting the start in center field for the first time in his career.

Here's how to watch Wednesday's early game, with TV information and starting lineups and more:

How to watch Brewers at Rays

Who: Milwaukee Brewers (43-33) at Tampa Bay Rays (40-33)

Milwaukee Brewers (43-33) at Tampa Bay Rays (40-33) When : 12:10 p.m. ET, Wednesday, June 29

: 12:10 p.m. ET, Wednesday, June 29 Where: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla.

Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla. TV: Bally Sports Sun

Bally Sports Sun Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv Announcers: Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Ryan Bass (reporter).

Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Ryan Bass (reporter). Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM, SiriusXM Channel 175

WDAE 95.3 FM, SiriusXM Channel 175 Announcers: Andy Freed and Dave Wills.

Andy Freed and Dave Wills. Latest line: The Rays are favored at minus-130 on the money line according to the Fanduel.com website opening line as of Wednesday afternoon. The Brewers are plus-110. The over/under is 7.5.

Projected lineups

Brewers: Christian Yelich LF, Willy Adames SS, Andrew McCutcheon DH, Luis Urias 3B, Rowdy Tellez 1B, Mike Brosseau 3B, Victor Caratini C, Tyrone Taylor RF, Jonathan Davis CF, Eric Lauer P

Christian Yelich LF, Willy Adames SS, Andrew McCutcheon DH, Luis Urias 3B, Rowdy Tellez 1B, Mike Brosseau 3B, Victor Caratini C, Tyrone Taylor RF, Jonathan Davis CF, Eric Lauer P Rays: Yandy Diaz 3B, Wander Franco DH, Isaac Paredes 2B, Randy Arozarena LF, Harold Ramirez DH, Ji-Man Choi 1B, Taylor Walls SS, Francisco Mejia C, Vidal Brujan CF, Jalen Beeks P.

Newsy nuggets