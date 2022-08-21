GameDay Preview: Rays Look To Take Season Series From Royals

It's the seventh and final meeting of the season between the Tampa Bay Rays and Kansas City Royals on Sunday, and there's a lot on the line. The season series is tied 3-3, and the Rays are clinging to a playoff spot. Here's how to watch, with TV information, starting lineups, pitching bios and newsy nuggets.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Harold Ramirez and Manuel Margot, two of Tampa Bay's best hitters who have returned from the injured list, are both in the lineup on Sunday when the Rays take on the Kansas City Royals.

There's a huge international flavor to the Rays' lineup on Sunday, with eight different countries represented.

Brandon Lowe (United States) Manuel Margot (Dominican Republic) Randy Arozarena (Cuba) Harold Ramirez (Colombia) David Peralta (Venezuela) Isaac Paredes (Mexico) Yu Chang (Taiwan) Christian Bethancourt (Panama) Jose Siri (Dominincan Republic)

Ji-Man Choi (Korea) was available off the bench.

Here's how to watch Sunday's game, with TV information, starting lineups, pitching bios and so much more:

How to watch Royals at Rays

Who: Kansas City Royals (49-73) at Tampa Bay Rays (64-55)

: 1:40 p.m. ET, Sunday, Aug. 21 Where: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla.

Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla. TV: Bally Sports Sun

Bally Sports Sun Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv Announcers: Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Ryan Bass (reporter).

Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Ryan Bass (reporter). Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM, SiriusXM Channel 181

WDAE 95.3 FM, SiriusXM Channel 181 Latest line: The Rays are favored at minus-188 on the money line in according to the Fanduel.com website line as of Sunday morning. The Royals are plus-158. The over/under is 7.

Starting lineups

KANSAS CITY ROYALS: MJ Melendez LF, Bobby Witt Jr. 3B, Salvador Perez C, Vinnie Pasquantino DH, Michael Massey 2B, Hunter Dozier RF, Nick Pratto 1B, Kyle Isbel CF, Nicky Lopez SS, Zach Grienke P

Sunday's starting pitchers

ZACH GRIENKE, Kansas City Royals: Zach Grienke, the 38-year-old Orlando, Fla., native, is in his second stint with the Royals. He was a star with them from 2004 to 2010, and has also pitched for five other teams as well. This year, he is 4-8 with a 4.13 ERA. He did not pitch in the Rays-Royals series in Kansas City. He has pitched very well lately, throwing six scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox on Aug. 11 and six innings against Minnesota on Aug. 16 while allowing just one run. The strange stat though? In both of those starts, he gave up nine.

Wander Franco's surgically repaired wrist is still sore, so the Rays are bringing him back from Durham to get more treatment in St. Petersburg. (USA TODAY Sports.)

