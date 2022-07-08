Gameday Preview: Shane McClanahan Seeks 10th Win in Rare Visit to Cincinnati For Rays

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Tampa Bay Rays look to continue their dominance over the National League when they start a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night. And they've got the perfect pitcher on the mound to get that done.

Lefty Shane McClanahan, who's leading the American League in earned run average and strikeouts, gets the call for the 6:40 p.m. ET game. The Rays are 10-3 so far this season against the National League, and that included a 10-game winning streak that was snapped two weeks ago when they lost back-to-back games to the Milwaukee Brewers. This is their first game in Cincinnati since 2014.

McClanahan has been terrific all year, with eye-popping numbers. He's 7-1 in his last 10 starts, and he's only given up a total of eight earned runs during that stretch.

Here's how to watch Friday's game, along with all the pregame news you need.

How to watch Rays at Reds

Who: Tampa Bay Rays (45-37) at Cincinnati Reds (29-54)

Tampa Bay Rays (45-37) at Cincinnati Reds (29-54) When : 6:40 p.m. ET, Friday, July 8

: 6:40 p.m. ET, Friday, July 8 Where: Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, Ohio TV: Bally Sports Sun

Bally Sports Sun Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv Announcers: Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Tricia Whitaker (reporter).

Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Tricia Whitaker (reporter). Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM, SiriusXM Channel 175 (Reds announcers; Rays online)

WDAE 95.3 FM, SiriusXM Channel 175 (Reds announcers; Rays online) Announcers: Andy Freed and Dave Wills.

Andy Freed and Dave Wills. Latest line: The Rays are favored at minus-176 on the money line in according to the Fanduel.com website opening line as of Friday morning. The Reds are plus-148. The over/under is 7.5. It's the largest line on the road all year for the Rays.

Projected pitchers

SHANE McCLANAHAN, RAYS: Shane McClanahan is 9-3 with a 1.72 earned run average this season. Only Tony Gonsolin of the Los Angeles Dodgers (1.62) and his 133 strikeouts are No. 2 in all of baseball, too, behind only Corbin Burnes of the Milwaukee Brewers. McClanahan beat Toronto last Saturday, and it was his 10th consecutive start of six or more innings pitched with seven or more strikeouts and two or fewer runs allowed. That's the longest streak in American League history since such records started being kept in 1901 and the third-longest in the majors, according to Baseball Reference. Only Randy Johnson (14) of the Arizona Diamondbacks in 1999 and Mike Scott (12) of the Houston Astros in 1986 have longer streaks.

Projected lineups

TAMPA BAY RAYS: Yandy Diaz 3B, Wander Franco SS, Ji-Man Choi 1B, Harold Ramirez DH, Randy Arozarena LF, Kevin Kiermaier CF, Isaac Paredes 2B, Rene Pinto C, Josh Lowe RF, Shane McClanahan P.

Yandy Diaz 3B, Wander Franco SS, Ji-Man Choi 1B, Harold Ramirez DH, Randy Arozarena LF, Kevin Kiermaier CF, Isaac Paredes 2B, Rene Pinto C, Josh Lowe RF, Shane McClanahan P. CINCINNATI REDS: Jonathan India 2B, Brandon Drury 1B, Tommy Pham LF Kyle Farmer SS, Donovan Solano 2B, Matt Reynolds 3B, Nick Senzel CF, Albert Almora Jr. RF, Michael Papierski C, Luis Castillo P.

