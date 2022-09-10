GameDay Preview: Rays' Corey Kluber Looks to Stifle Yankees Again

NEW YORK — It was just a week ago that Tampa Bay starter Corey Kluber had his best day in a Rays uniform. He threw seven scoreless innings against the New York Yankees, allowing just two hits in a 2-1 Rays victory.

All that's changed since last Saturday, as Kluber heads to the mound again and, once again, it's the Yankees who are the opponent. Kluber and the Rays — who are 6-1 in September and now just 3 1/2 games out of first, are hoping for more of the same from last week.

Kluber is 10-7 on the season, one of three Rays starters with double-digit wins. (Shane McClanahan and Drew Rasmussen are the others.) He's been very good of late, allowing just six totals runs in his last four starts, a 2.16 ERA.

The Rays as a whole have been pitching great in this 20-5 run since Aug. 3. They have best ERA in baseball since then — just 2.16 — and are riding a wave of great pitching and defense to pull within just two games in the loss column.

"You marvel at what he's done. He's just had a lot of success against the Yankees lineup,'' Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "When he's executing like that, it's really tough."

Wander Franco is back in the lineup for the second straight day after coming off the injured list on Friday. He had three hits and two RBIs in the Rays' 4-2 win to open the series.

The Yankees lead the season series 9-8, so the Rays need to win Saturday and Sunday to grab the tiebreaker.

Here's how to watch Saturday's game, with TV information, and the starting lineups.

How to watch Rays at Yankees

Who: Tampa Bay Rays (78-58) at New York Yankees (83-56)

When : 1:05 p.m. ET, Saturday, Sept. 10

Where: Yankee Stadium, New York, N.Y.

Yankee Stadium, New York, N.Y. TV: Bally Sports Sun

Bally Sports Sun Announcers: Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Ryan Bass (reporter).

Fubo.tv Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM; SiriusXM Channel 179 (Rays broadcast). Yankees broadcast on Channel 175

WDAE 95.3 FM; SiriusXM Channel 179 (Rays broadcast). Yankees broadcast on Channel 175 Announcers: Andy Freed and Dave Wills.

Latest Line: Tampa Bay is favored at minus-115 on the money line according to the Fanduel.com website line as of Saturday morning. The Yankees are at plus-105. The over/under is 7.

