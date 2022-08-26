GameDay Preview: Rays Head To Fenway For Friday Game on Apple TV Only

BOSTON, Mass. — The Tampa Bay Rays are on fire, having won six in a row and 11 of their past 13 games. They're off to Boston on Friday night after completing a 7-1 home stand, looking to stay hot.

The Rays will be using an ''opener'' for the 17th time this season, with JT Chargois getting the start. He just came back off the injured list, but has looked good in his first two appearances. The Rays are 9-7 when using an opener this season.

Fenway Park is usually a tough place to win, but the Rays have been great there. Since 2019, the Rays are 18-7 at Fenway Park, while all other visitors are 108-120 there.

The game can be seen on AppleTV-Plus only tonight. It's free to watch, but you do need to have an Apple ID. And getting it is very simple. There is no Bally Sports broadcast.

Here's what you need to know from Apple:

The game is available to watch for free only on Apple TV+.

Here's how to watch Friday's game, with gametime and TV information, the starting lineups and bios.

How to watch Rays at Red Sox

Who: Tampa Bay Rays (69-55) at Boston Red Sox (60-65)

Tampa Bay Rays (69-55) at Boston Red Sox (60-65) When : 7:10 p.m. ET, Friday, Aug. 26

: 7:10 p.m. ET, Friday, Aug. 26 Where: Fenway Park, Boston, Mass.

Fenway Park, Boston, Mass. TV: AppleTV-Plus only. To watch online, CLICK HERE

Stream: AppleTV-Plus only

AppleTV-Plus only Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM; SiriusXM Channel 179 (Red Sox broadcast; Rays online only)

WDAE 95.3 FM; SiriusXM Channel 179 (Red Sox broadcast; Rays online only) Announcers: Andy Freed and Dave Wills.

Andy Freed and Dave Wills. Latest Line: Boston is favored at minus-116 on the money line according to the Fanduel.com website line as of Friday morning.The Rays are plus-102. The over/under is 9. which seems high.

Rays-Red Sox this season

Rays vs. Red Sox in 2022: The Rays are 8-2 against the Red Sox so far. this season, and Friday starts a stretch of six games in less than two weeks.

Projected starting pitchers

JT Chargois, Tampa Bay: JT Chargois is the ''opener'' for the Rays on Friday night, with Ryan Yarbrough expected to throw the bulk of the innings. Chargois got hurt the first week of the season, and just came back last week. He pitched a scoreless inning on Tuesday, and then got the win on Wednesday when the Rays won 4-3 in extra innings.

JT Chargois is the ''opener'' for the Rays on Friday night, with Ryan Yarbrough expected to throw the bulk of the innings. Chargois got hurt the first week of the season, and just came back last week. He pitched a scoreless inning on Tuesday, and then got the win on Wednesday when the Rays won 4-3 in extra innings. Michael Wacha, Boston: Michael Wacha really struggled last year when he pitched for Tampa Bay, but he's been great for the Red Sox this year and has been the one bright spot in their rotation. He's 8-1 this season with a 2.28 ERA, and hasn't lost since late May. In his two August starts since missing six weeks, he's pitched 12 2/3 scoreless innings in wins over the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles.

Projected starting lineups