GameDay Preview: Rays Finally Get First Look at AL-Best Houston Astros on Monday Night

The 2022 baseball season is almost over and the Tampa Bay Rays are finally getting around to playing the Houston Astros. The two teams start a three-game series at Tropicana Field on Monday. Here's the latest on the Astros and some great stuff on preparing for the Astros for the first time, along with starting lineups and pitching bios.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have played 146 games this season, and not a single one of them has been against the Houston Astros. That's all going to change in a hurry, though.

The Rays (82-64) open a three-game series with the Astros (96-51) on Monday night at Tropicana Field. They'll play three night games here, and then three more games next weekend — Sept. 30 through Oct. 2 — with a lot at stake still for both teams.

The Astros have the best record in the American League, and have already clinched one of the six playoff spots. It's the sixth straight year that they've made the playoffs. Their magic number to clinch the AL West is one, so they could be celebrating a division title on Monday in the Trop. The second-place Mariners are playing an afternoon game, so they could be division champs even before first pitch.

Houston would love to wrap up home field advantage throughout the AL playoffs, and are currently 7 1/2 games ahead of the New York Yankees. Their magic number there is eight.

The Rays are in good shape in the playoff hunt too with 16 games to go. They are six games behind the Yankees in the AL East race, but are solidly in the playoffs for a wild-card spot. The Rays are a half-game behind Toronto for the top wild-card spot — the No. 4 seed — which is big because the No. 4 seed hosts the No. 5 seed in every game of the best-of-three wild-card series. They are 1 1/2 games ahead of Seattle, the current No. 6 seed. The Baltimore Orioles are on the outside looking in, four games behind Seattle and 5 1/2 games behind the Rays.

It's odd that the Rays are seeing Houston for the first time so late in the season, but in a sport with such a daily grind, they don't really care, either.

"You've got to respect what they've done this year. They've really set the bar high,'' Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "They can pitch, they can hit. They're the best team in the American League. It's a little strange that you're clumped into this two-week period, but that happens when you see the schedule. That's the way it shook out this year.

'The guys have done a good job of staying on the series at hand. We can appreciate who we're playing, and the challenges that are ahead.''

Rays reliever Jalen Beeks said the unfamiliarity with the Astros doesn't really matter, either.

"We have our meetings before each series starts, and we've done that with them,'' he said. "We haven't seen them yet, but our coaches, they get us ready. They really watch a lot of film, break down everything for us. We'll know what each hitter has been doing, the type of stuff they've been hitting lately, or the type of stuff that's been getting them out.

"But we look at the standings, too, and we know how good they are. But that's the challenge and we're excited about it. We're a confident team and we feel like we match up really well with them. We're playing on winning every night, especially with Drew (Rasmussen) and Shane (McClanahan) starting these first two nights. It's going to be fun.''

Houston won the series 4-2 a year ago, taking two of three both home and road. The Astros are 46-28 on the road this season, the best record in the AL. The Rays have been very good at home lately, going 16-3 since Aug 13. They have won six straight home series.

