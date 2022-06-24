Gameday Preview: Rays Host Pirates in Rare Visit to Tropicana Field
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Jeffrey Springs is back on the mound for the Tampa Bay Rays, who are hosting the Pittsburgh Pirates for the first time since 2014. That's eight long years, because their 2020 scheduled visit got knocked out by the COVID pandemic
Springs is 3-2 on the season with a 2.00 earned run average. He's looking to bounce back from last Saturday's start at Baltimore, where he gave up a season-high four runs in 4 1/3 innings. The Pirates will send Mitch Keller to the mound. He's 2-5 on the season with a 4.72 ERA.
The Rays have two new players in the lineup tonight, second baseman Jonathan Aranda and left fielder Luke Raley. Both had been tearing it up at Triple-A Durham. Raley is batting fifth, Aranda seventh.
Here's how to watch Wednesday night's game, with TV information and starting lineups and more:
How to watch Pirates at Rays
- Who: Pittsburgh Pirates (29-40) at Tampa Bay Rays (37-32)
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET, Friday, June 24
- Where: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla.
- TV: Bally Sports Sun
- Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE
- Announcers: Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Ryan Bass (reporter).
- Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM, SiriusXM Channel 178
- Announcers: Andy Freed and Dave Wills.
- Latest line: The Rays are favored at minus-220on the money line according to the Fanduel.com website opening line as of Monday afternoon. The Rays are plus-184. The over/under is 7.
Projected lineups
- Pirates lineup: Jack Suwinski LF, Bryan Reynolds CF, Michael Chavis 1B, Daniel Vogelbach DH, Diego Castillo 2B, Oneil Cruz SS, Cal Mitchell RF, Michael Perez C, Hoy Park 3B Mitch Keller P.
- Rays lineup: Randy Arozarena LF, Ji-Man Choi 1B, Yandy Diaz 3B, Josh Lowe CF, Luke Raley LF, Taylor Walls SS, Jonathan Aranda 2B, Rene Pinto C, Brett Phillips CF, Jeffrey Springs P.
