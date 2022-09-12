GameDay Preview: Rays Ready to Get Busy With Key Series in Toronto

TORONTO — It seems strange that the Tampa Bay Rays will start a critical five-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night with a pitcher that even the most ardent Rays fans probably doesn't know.

Pressed into a quandary after being forced to empty their bullpen two days in a row in blowout losses to the New York Yankees, the Rays made a whopping NINE roster moves on Monday to get enough fresh arms in town for five games in four days against the Toronto Blue Jays, a team they lead by just a half-game in the crazy American League wild-card race.

All the movement means that Cooper Criswell will start Monday night's game, which starts at 7:07 p.m. ET. Never heard of him? Well, don't feel bad. Criswell is a 26-year-old from Carrollton, Ga. The Rays got him in this summer after he was let go by the Los Angeles Angels. He's made one major league appearance, giving up three runs and six hits in 1 1/3 innings in a game for the Angels last summer.

He's been pitching at Triple-A Durham, and is 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA. He's appeared in eight games, starting three. He's a preferred candidate to start Monday because he is stretched out and can pitch multiple innings.

In other moves Monday, the Rays sent down Luis Patino and Calvin Faucher, and placed reliever Brooks Raley on the restricted list. Raley is unvaccinated and can't travel into Canada, so he will miss the entire series. Criswell can take Raley's spot on the roster without being added to the 40-man roster.

Tampa Bay also called up relievers Javy Guerra and Kevin Herget. Guerra pitched briefly for the Rays earlier in the year, and Herget was called up last month for the first time in his career, but never got to pitch.

It's very likely the pair will see action in the next couple of days, with a doubleheader set for Tuesday, plus single games on Wednesday and Thursday. They could then be sent right back down, because the Rays have added Josh Fleming and Jimmy Yacabonis to the taxi squad. They are in Toronto, ready to be called upon when needed.

The last of the roster moves involved lefty Brendan McKay. The oft-injured pitcher was transferred to the 60-day injured list. Here's having Tommy John surgery soon.

Here's how to watch Monday's game, with TV details and starting lineups:

How to watch Rays at Blue Jays

Who: Tampa Bay Rays (78-60) at Toronto Blue Jays (78-61)

Tampa Bay Rays (78-60) at Toronto Blue Jays (78-61) When : 7:07 p.m. ET, Monday, Sept. 12

: 7:07 p.m. ET, Monday, Sept. 12 Where: Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario, Canada TV: Bally Sports Sun

Bally Sports Sun Announcers: Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Tricia Whitaker (reporter).

Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Tricia Whitaker (reporter). Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM; SiriusXM Channel 177 (Blue Jays broadcast)

WDAE 95.3 FM; SiriusXM Channel 177 (Blue Jays broadcast) Announcers: Andy Freed and Dave Wills.

Andy Freed and Dave Wills. Latest Line: Toronto is favored at minus-168 on the money line according to the Fanduel.com website line as of Monday morning. The Rays are at plus-142. The over/under is 9.

Projected starting lineups