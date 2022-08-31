GameDay Preview: Rays Look for Season Sweep vs. Marlins With Drew Rasmussen Pitching

MIAMI, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have owned the ''Citrus Series'' for years, and this year is no different. The Rays are 3-0 so far this year against the Miami Marlins, and they'll go for the sweep in Wednesday night.

Tampa Bay has won the series four years in a row now, and 11 times in the last 15 years since 2008. They've won six straight games against the Marlins, tied for the third-longest streak in series history. The longest streak is nine in a row from July 22, 2018 to Sept. 4, 2020.

The Rays are 74-58 all-time against the Marlins, 39-26 at Tropicana Field and 35-32 in Miami.

Here's how to watch Wednesday's game, with gametime and TV information, the starting lineups and more

How to watch Rays at Marlins

Who: Tampa Bay Rays (71-57) at Boston Red Sox (55-74)

Tampa Bay Rays (71-57) at Boston Red Sox (55-74) When : 6:40 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Aug. 31

: 6:40 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Aug. 31 Where: Loan Depot Park, Miami, Fla.

Loan Depot Park, Miami, Fla. TV: Bally Sports Sun

Bally Sports Sun Announcers: Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Tricia Whitaker (reporter).

Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Tricia Whitaker (reporter). Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM; SiriusXM Channel 180 (Marlins broadcast; Rays online only)

WDAE 95.3 FM; SiriusXM Channel 180 (Marlins broadcast; Rays online only) Announcers: Andy Freed and Dave Wills.

Andy Freed and Dave Wills. Latest Line: Tampa Bay is favored at minus-172 on the money line according to the Fanduel.com website line as of Saturday morning. The Marlins are at plus-144. The over/under is 7.

Projected starting lineups

Tampa Bay Rays: Yandy Diaz 3B, Manuel Margot RF, Randy Arozarena DH, Harold Ramirez 1B, Francisco Mejia C, David Peralta LF, Yu Chang 2B, Taylor Walls SS, Jose Siri CF, Drew Rasmussen P

Yandy Diaz 3B, Manuel Margot RF, Randy Arozarena DH, Harold Ramirez 1B, Francisco Mejia C, David Peralta LF, Yu Chang 2B, Taylor Walls SS, Jose Siri CF, Drew Rasmussen P Miami Marlins: Joey Wendle SS, Jon Berti 3B, Brian Anderson RF, JJ Bleday CF, Garrett Cooper DH, Jacob Stallings C, Lewin Diaz 1B, Charles Leblanc 2B, Peyton Burdick LF, Trevor Rogers P.

Projected starting pitchers

Tampa Bay Rays: Drew Rasmussen (9-4, 2.77 ERA) pitches for the Rays on Wednesday night, the final game of August. He's had a big month. In five starts, he has allowed only five runs and 15 total hits. He's 3-1 in August with a 1.59 ERA.

Drew Rasmussen (9-4, 2.77 ERA) pitches for the Rays on Wednesday night, the final game of August. He's had a big month. In five starts, he has allowed only five runs and 15 total hits. He's 3-1 in August with a 1.59 ERA. Miami Marlins: Trevor Rogers is pitching for Miami. He's had a rough year. He's 4-10 with a 5.85 ERA on the season. He's a 24-year-old left-hander from Carlsbad, New Mexico.

Newsy nuggets