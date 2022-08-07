GameDay Preview: Rays Look to Finally Win Series in Finale With Tigers on Sunday

DETROIT, Mich. — Despite remaining in the thick of the American League wild-card race, it's been a while since the Tampa Bay Rays have actually won a series. You have to go all the way back to July 15-17, when they won two of three games against the Baltimore Orioles just before the All-Star break.

The Rays have another chance to do that on Sunday, when they take on the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park in Detroit. The Rays won Thursday and Friday, but lost 9-1 on Saturday. Sunday's game give them the chance to win a series for the first time in 21 days.

They'll give it a try with Drew Rasmussen on the mound. He's 6-4 this season with a 3.06 earned run average. The Rays are 12-6 in his starts, and he lost the last one on Tuesday against Toronto despite giving up just one earned run in six innings of work.

Matt Manning (0-0, 3.46 ERA) will start for the Tigers. This is just the fourth outing of the season for the 24-year-old right-hander from Elk Grove, Calif.

With Saturday night's loss to the Tigers, the Rays are now just 10-14 against American League Central teams. It's the only division the Rays have a losing record against. They are 25-21 against the AL East, 12-9 vs. the AL West and 10-6 in interleague play.

The Rays pondered going with a bullpen day and backing up all the starters, but with two days off week — on Monday and Thursday around two games at Milwaukee — that was almost too much rest for the starters.

So Rasmussen will go Sunday on normal four day's rest, and Jeffrey Springs and Ryan Yarbrough will pitch at Milwaukee. The sets up well for the Rays going into a suddenly critical wild-card series at home against the surging Baltimore Orioles. They'll be able to pitch their top three starters — Corey Kluber, McClanahan and Rasmussen — in that series, all with extended rest.

Here's how to watch Sunday's game, with TV information, starting lineups and more.

How to watch Rays at Tigers

Who: Tampa Bay Rays (57-50) at Detroit Tigers (43-66)

Tampa Bay Rays (57-50) at Detroit Tigers (43-66) When : 1:40 p.m. ET, Sunday, Aug. 7.

: 1:40 p.m. ET, Sunday, Aug. 7. Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Mich.

Comerica Park in Detroit, Mich. TV: Bally Sports Sun

Bally Sports Sun Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv Announcers: Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Ryan Bass (reporter).

Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Ryan Bass (reporter). Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM, SiriusXM Channel 178 (Tigers announcers)

WDAE 95.3 FM, SiriusXM Channel 178 (Tigers announcers) Latest line: The Rays are favored at minus-188 on the money line in according to the Fanduel.com website line as of Wednesday morning. The Tigers are plus-152. It's the largest line of the season in a road game for the Rays.The over/under is 8.5.

Starting lineups

TAMPA BAY RAYS: Yandy Diaz 3B, Brandon Lowe DH, Randy Arozarena LF, Ji-Man Choi 1B, Isaac Paredes 2B, Luke Raley RF, Francisco Mejia C, Jose Siri CF, Yu Chang SS, Drew Rasmussen P.

Yandy Diaz 3B, Brandon Lowe DH, Randy Arozarena LF, Ji-Man Choi 1B, Isaac Paredes 2B, Luke Raley RF, Francisco Mejia C, Jose Siri CF, Yu Chang SS, Drew Rasmussen P. DETROIT TIGERS: Ricky Greene CF, Willi Castro RF, Javier Baez SS, Harold Castro DH, Jeimer Candelario 3B, Jonathan Schoop 2B, Kody Clemens 1B, Tucker Barnhart C, Akil Baddoo LF, Matt Manning P.

