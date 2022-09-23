GameDay Preview: Rays Look to Secure Season Series Win over Blue Jays on Friday Night

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have won nine of 16 games against the Toronto Blue Jays so far this season, and can clinch the season series on Friday night when the two teams get together at Tropicana Field.

It's a very big deal.

The Rays and Blue Jays are still battling for playoff positioning, though it's fairly clear that neither with catch the New York Yankees in the American League East. The Jays are 7.5 games back, the Rays 8.5. But the wild-card race is very tight, and there's a lot on the line.

Toronto is 84-66 and one game ahead of the 83-67 Rays. But a win Friday would create a tie, and give the Rays the tie-breaker edge, which is head-to-head record. They play two more games this weekend, on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon, but winning Friday can change the script completely and put the Rays back in the driver's seat.

The third team in the wild-card mix is the Seattle Mariners. They are a half-game game behind the Rays heading into Friday night's action. They play at Kansas City this weekend. The Mariners are four games ahead of Baltimore Orioles for the final playoff spot.

The Rays do seem to have the pitching edge on Friday night with Jeffrey Springs on the mound. But for the Rays, it's all about their bats doing their thing. After scoring just two runs in three games agains the Houston Astros earlier in the week, they scored 10 runs against Toronto in Thursday night's series opener.

Here's how to watch Friday night's game, with TV information, starting lineups, pitching bios and a lot of newsy nuggets:

How to watch Blue Jays at Rays

Who: Toronto Blue Jays (84-66) at Tampa Bay Rays (83-67)

Toronto Blue Jays (84-66) at Tampa Bay Rays (83-67) When : 7:10 p.m. ET, Friday, Sept. 23

: 7:10 p.m. ET, Friday, Sept. 23 Where: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla.

Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla. TV: Bally Sports Sun

Bally Sports Sun Announcers: Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Ryan Bass (reporter).

Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Ryan Bass (reporter). Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM; SiriusXM Channel 89

WDAE 95.3 FM; SiriusXM Channel 89 Announcers: Andy Freed and Neil Solondz

Andy Freed and Neil Solondz Latest Line: Tampa Bay is favored at minus-146 on the money line according to the Fanduel.com website line as of Monday morning. The Astros are at plus-124. The over/under is 7.5.

Projected starting lineups

Toronto Blue Jays: George Springer CF, Bo Bichette SS, Vladimir Geuerrero Jr. 1B, Alejandro Kirk DH, Matt Chapman 3B, Teoscar Hernandez RF, Raimel Tapia LF, Whit Merrifield 2B, Danny Jansen C, Mitch White P.

George Springer CF, Bo Bichette SS, Vladimir Geuerrero Jr. 1B, Alejandro Kirk DH, Matt Chapman 3B, Teoscar Hernandez RF, Raimel Tapia LF, Whit Merrifield 2B, Danny Jansen C, Mitch White P. Tampa Bay Rays: Jonathan Aranda 1B, Harold Ramirez DH, Wander Franco SS, Randy Arozarena LF, Manuel Margot RF, Isaac Paredes 3B, Miles Mastrobuoni 2B, Christian Bethancourt C, Jose Siri CF, Jeffrey Springs P.

Projected pitchers

MITCH WHITE, Toronto Blue Jays: Mitch White, a 27-year-old right-hander from San Jose, Calif., is just 1-6 this season with a 5.05 earned run average. His only win came way back on May 17, and he's dropped six straight decisions since then. He hasn't pitched since Sept. 13, when he gave up three runs in six innings against the Rays in Toronto.

Mitch White, a 27-year-old right-hander from San Jose, Calif., is just 1-6 this season with a 5.05 earned run average. His only win came way back on May 17, and he's dropped six straight decisions since then. He hasn't pitched since Sept. 13, when he gave up three runs in six innings against the Rays in Toronto. JEFFREY SPRINGS, Tampa Bay Rays: Jeffrey Springs has been very good since joining the rotation, and he's 9-4 with an imprerisve 2.45 earned run average right now. He was huge last week vs. Toronto on Sept. 13 when he pitched six scoreless innings and gave up just three hits. He also beat Texas on Sunday, allowing just two runs in 5 2/3 innings. The Rays won both games.

Newsy nuggets