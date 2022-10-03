GameDay Preview: Tyler Glasnow Back For More in 2nd Start Monday vs. Boston
BOSTON, Mass. — It was a long journey back to the pitcher's mound for Tyler Glasnow, but when he made in first start in more than a year after Tommy John surgery last Wednesday in Cleveland, he said that everything felt normal.
The new normal now is pitching every five days, so he's back on the mound Monday night when the Rays take on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in the final three-game series of the regular season.
Glasnow threw 50 pitches in three innings against Cleveland, allowing just one run — a Gabriel Arias home run in the third inning — and two hits while striking out three. His velocity was there, in the high 90s all three innings, and his breaking pitches were crisp, too. Glasnow and Rays manager Kevin Cash both thought he could have gone longer if necessary.
There's no sense in pushing their prized arm, though, and more of the same might be the plan on Monday night. And then it's on to the playoffs, for a best-of-three wild-card series this weekend that Glasnow almost surely will be a part of.
The Rays made a few roster moves on Monday. Right-hander Easton McGee, who pitched three innings on Sunday in his major-league debut, was designated for assignment by the Ray, and they also optioned infielder Miles Mastrobuoni to Durham. Vidal Brujan was called up, and is leading off and starting at second base. Pitcher Kevin Herget also was recalled.
Here's now to watch Monday night's game with the Red Sox:
How to watch Rays at Astros
- Who: Tampa Bay Rays (86-73) at Boston Red Sox (75-84)
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET, Monday, Oct. 3
- Where: Fenway Park, Boston, Mass.
- TV: Bally Sports Sun
- Announcers: Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Tricia Whitaker (reporter).
- Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE
- Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM. SiriusXM Channel 181 (Red Sox broadcast; Rays online only
- Announcers: Andy Freed, and Neil Solondz
- Latest Line: Tampa Bay is favored at minus-142 on the money line according to the Fanduel.com website line as of Monday morning. The Rays are at plus-120. The over/under is 7.5.
Projected starting lineups
- Tampa Bay Rays: Vidal Brujan 2B, Randy Arozarena LF, Wander Franco SS, Harold Ramirez 1B, Manuel Margot RF, Christian Bethancourt C, Isaac Paredes 3B, Francisco Mejia DH, Jose Siri CF, Tyler Glasnow P.
- Boston Red Sox: Tommy Pham LF, Rafael Devers 3B, J.D. Martinez DH, Alex Verdugo RF, Christian Arroyo 2B, Tristan Casas 1B, Enrique Hernandez SS, Abraham Almonte CF, Reese McGuire C, Rich Hill P.
Projected starting pitchers
- TYLER GLASNOW, Tampa Bay Rays: Tyler Glasnow, a 29-year-old right-hander from Newhall, Calif., just north of Los Angeles, is making his second start of the season. He was 16-4 for the Rays the past three seasons, but got injured in June of 2021 and required Tommy John surgery. He made four rehab starts in Durham before making his 2022 debut last Wednesday in Cleveland. He allowed one run and two hits in three innings, throwing 50 pitches.
- RICH HILL, Boston Red Sox: Rich Hill is a 42-year-old left-hander who has been pitching in the big leagues since 2005. He's been with 11 teams during his career, including the Rays for parts of 2021. This is his third stint with the Red Sox. He is 8-7 this year with a 4.41 ERA. This is his 26th start of the season, second on the Red Sox behind only Nick Pivetta (32).