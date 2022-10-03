GameDay Preview: Tyler Glasnow Back For More in 2nd Start Monday vs. Boston

Tampa Bay right-hander Tyler Glasnow makes his second start of the year on Monday night against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, looking to build off of his debut and getting set to help the Rays in the postseason, which starts on Friday.

BOSTON, Mass. — It was a long journey back to the pitcher's mound for Tyler Glasnow, but when he made in first start in more than a year after Tommy John surgery last Wednesday in Cleveland, he said that everything felt normal.

The new normal now is pitching every five days, so he's back on the mound Monday night when the Rays take on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in the final three-game series of the regular season.

Tyler Glasnow threw 50 pitches in his season debut last week at Cleveland, allowing just one run and two hits. (USA TODAY Sports)

Glasnow threw 50 pitches in three innings against Cleveland, allowing just one run — a Gabriel Arias home run in the third inning — and two hits while striking out three. His velocity was there, in the high 90s all three innings, and his breaking pitches were crisp, too. Glasnow and Rays manager Kevin Cash both thought he could have gone longer if necessary.

There's no sense in pushing their prized arm, though, and more of the same might be the plan on Monday night. And then it's on to the playoffs, for a best-of-three wild-card series this weekend that Glasnow almost surely will be a part of.

The Rays made a few roster moves on Monday. Right-hander Easton McGee, who pitched three innings on Sunday in his major-league debut, was designated for assignment by the Ray, and they also optioned infielder Miles Mastrobuoni to Durham. Vidal Brujan was called up, and is leading off and starting at second base. Pitcher Kevin Herget also was recalled.

Here's now to watch Monday night's game with the Red Sox:

How to watch Rays at Astros

Who: Tampa Bay Rays (86-73) at Boston Red Sox (75-84)

Tampa Bay Rays (86-73) at Boston Red Sox (75-84) When : 7:10 p.m. ET, Monday, Oct. 3

: 7:10 p.m. ET, Monday, Oct. 3 Where: Fenway Park, Boston, Mass.

Fenway Park, Boston, Mass. TV: Bally Sports Sun

Bally Sports Sun Announcers: Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Tricia Whitaker (reporter).

Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Tricia Whitaker (reporter). Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM. SiriusXM Channel 181 (Red Sox broadcast; Rays online only

WDAE 95.3 FM. SiriusXM Channel 181 (Red Sox broadcast; Rays online only Announcers: Andy Freed, and Neil Solondz

Andy Freed, and Neil Solondz Latest Line: Tampa Bay is favored at minus-142 on the money line according to the Fanduel.com website line as of Monday morning. The Rays are at plus-120. The over/under is 7.5.

Projected starting lineups

Tampa Bay Rays: Vidal Brujan 2B, Randy Arozarena LF, Wander Franco SS, Harold Ramirez 1B, Manuel Margot RF, Christian Bethancourt C, Isaac Paredes 3B, Francisco Mejia DH, Jose Siri CF, Tyler Glasnow P.

Vidal Brujan 2B, Randy Arozarena LF, Wander Franco SS, Harold Ramirez 1B, Manuel Margot RF, Christian Bethancourt C, Isaac Paredes 3B, Francisco Mejia DH, Jose Siri CF, Tyler Glasnow P. Boston Red Sox: Tommy Pham LF, Rafael Devers 3B, J.D. Martinez DH, Alex Verdugo RF, Christian Arroyo 2B, Tristan Casas 1B, Enrique Hernandez SS, Abraham Almonte CF, Reese McGuire C, Rich Hill P.

Projected starting pitchers