Gameday Preview: Rays' Starter Corey Kluber Faces Former Cleveland Team on Saturday

Corey Kluber spent nine years pitching in Cleveland, and won two Cy Young Awards there. He'll pitch against them for the first time in a Tampa Bay uniform on Saturday when the two teams get together for an afternoon game at Tropicana Field. Here's how to watch, with lineups, bios and a ton of newsy nuggets.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In the long and storied history of the Cleveland baseball franchise, there's been plenty of great pitchers through the years. Corey Kluber is on that list.

Kluber spent nine years with the Cleveland Indians, winning 63 percent of his games (98-58) and two Cy Young award from 2011 to 2019. He has a career 3.24 earned run average, which is sixth-best among all active pitchers over 1,000 innings.

This is his first year with the Rays and he's been a solid piece of the starting rotation. He's 6-6 on the year with a 3.91 ERA, and he faces his old team — the new Cleveland Guardians on Saturday for the first time with Tampa Bay. He pitched against them once last year when he was with the New York Yankees, pitching six scoreless innings and allowing just four hits.

He's 36 years old now, and still knows how to get it done.

"He's evolved as a pitcher, he's changed as a pitcher a little bit,'' Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "Certainly he had more power, but you see guys that are really good that can keep up with themselves, and I think Corey has done that.

"I look at guys like CC Sabathia, big, big power, and then he had to evolve to be more pitcher and command friendly. Curt Schilling did it, and I put Corey in that same category of guys who had success early and then continued to have success.''

Kluber very much appreciates his time in Cleveland, but says Saturday will be just another game.

“Once the game gets going, it feels like any other game,” Kluber said on Friday. “Prior to that, you take time to go see guys in the clubhouse. The organization is very special to me. But once the game starts, it’s really different.

“We were fortunate to have a lot of guys who played together for a really long time. A lot of guys still consider ourselves friends, even though we’re in different spots now.''

Here's how to watch Saturday's game, with TV information and starting lineups, plus pitching bios and a ton of newsy nuggets.

How to watch Guardians at Rays

Who: Cleveland Guardians (51-48) at Tampa Bay Rays (53-47)

Cleveland Guardians (51-48) at Tampa Bay Rays (53-47) When : 1:10 p.m. ET, Saturday, July 30

: 1:10 p.m. ET, Saturday, July 30 Where: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla.

Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla. TV: Bally Sports Sun

Bally Sports Sun Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv Announcers: Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Ryan Bass (reporter).

Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Ryan Bass (reporter). Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM, SiriusXM Channel 182

WDAE 95.3 FM, SiriusXM Channel 182 Latest line: The Rays are favored at minus-146 on the money line in according to the Fanduel.com website line as of Friday morning. The Guardians are plus-124. The over/under is 7.5.

Starting pitchers

Zach Plesac, Guardians: Zach Plesac is just 2-8 this season with a 4.09 earned run average. He is 0-3 in four starts in July, with a 5.09 ERA. He started last Monday against Boston and gave up three runs in five innings in the 3-1 loss.

Zach Plesac is just 2-8 this season with a 4.09 earned run average. He is 0-3 in four starts in July, with a 5.09 ERA. He started last Monday against Boston and gave up three runs in five innings in the 3-1 loss. Corey Kluber, Rays: Corey Kluber is making his 20th start of the season on Saturday. He's 6-6 with a 3.91 ERA. He struggled a bit in his last two starts – both against Baltimore — allowing four runs in each start.

Projected lineups

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS: Steven Kwan LF, Amed Rosario SS, Jose Ramirez 3B, Owen Miller 1B, Andres Gimenez 2B, Franmir Reyes DH, Nolan Jones RF, Luke Maile C, Myles Straw CF, Zach Plesac P.

Steven Kwan LF, Amed Rosario SS, Jose Ramirez 3B, Owen Miller 1B, Andres Gimenez 2B, Franmir Reyes DH, Nolan Jones RF, Luke Maile C, Myles Straw CF, Zach Plesac P. TAMPA BAY RAYS: Ji-Man Choi 1B, Luke Raley LF, Yandy Diaz 3B, Brandon Lowe 2B, Randy Arozarena DH, Josh Lowe RF, Taylor Walls SS, Brett Phillips CF, Rene Pinto C, Corey Kluber P.

Newsy nuggets