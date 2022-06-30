GameDay Preview: Rays Take on Blue Jays on YouTube TV on Thursday Night
TORONTO — The Tampa Bay Rays take on the Toronto Blue Jays Thursday night in an important American League East battle that can only be seen on YouTube TV. There is no Bally Sports Sun broadcast.
If you subscribe to YouTube TV, you can simply search for the MLB Game of the Week. If you don't, go to YouTube.com or the YouTube app. The game starts at 7:07 p.m. ET.
Jeffrey Springs was supposed to start for the Rays, but he's back at home after being placed on the family medical emergency leave list. Matt Wisler will start the game. Ryan Yarbrough was called up to replace Springs on the roster. For the full roster move story, CLICK HERE.
Two Tampa Bay relievers, Brooks Raley and Ryan Thompson, didn't make the trip, either. They are unvaccinated, so they can't enter Canada. They have been placed on the restricted list and won't be paid for this weekend, per the collective bargaining agreement. There's the story on why that's happening, and how other teams have reacted to handling their trips to Canada. CLICK HERE
Here's the latest on the game:
How to watch Rays at Blue Jays
- Who: Tampa Bay Rays (40-34) at Toronto Blue Jays (42-33)
- When: 7:07 p.m. ET, Thursday, June 30
- Where: Rogers Center, Toronto
- TV: YouTube TV
- Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE
- Announcers:
- Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM, SiriusXM Channel 176 (Blue Jays announcers; Rays online)
- Announcers: Andy Freed and Dave Wills.
- Latest line: The Blue Jays are favored at minus-142 on the money line according to the Fanduel.com website opening line as of Thursday afternoon. The Rays are plus-120. The over/under is 9.5.
Projected lineups
- RAYS: Yandy Diaz 3B, Wander Franco SS, Harold Ramirez DH, Randy Arozarena LF, Isaac Paredes 1B, Vidal Brujan RF, Taylor Walls 2B, Francisco Mejia C, Josh Lowe CF. Matt Wisler P.
- BLUE JAYS: George Springer CF, Beau Bichette SS, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1B, Alejandro Kirk DH, Teoscar Hernandez RF, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. LF, Matt Chapman 3B, Santiago Espinal 2B, Gabriel Moreno C, Yusei Kikuchi P.