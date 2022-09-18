GameDay Preview: Rays Turn to Jeffrey Springs to Close Out Series With Rangers

Even though he's thrown a career high in innings this year, Tampa Bay starter Jeffrey Springs says he still feels strong and appreciates how the Rays staff has managed his work load. He gets the start on Sunday against the Texas Rangers. Here's our chat with Springs, plus lineups, pitching bios and more.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The best move the Tampa Bay Rays made all year was adding Jeffrey Springs to the starting rotation. After spending the first month in the bullpen, he's been lights out ever since, posting some great numbers.

He gets the start again on Sunday, facing his former team, the Texas Rangers, in the series finale at Tropicana Field. The game starts at 1:10 p.m. ET.

Springs, who pitched for the Rangers in 2018 and 2019, said he knows several pitchers on the Texas team and he has a lot of respect for their lineup. They'll be a challenge as the Rays try to win the season series — it's tied at 3-3 right now — and get Tampa Bay another step closer to a playoff spot.

"They've got guys that can swing it throughout the lineup, but not a lot really changes for me from start to start,'' Springs said. "I'll try to keep them off-balance and keep them guessing, just like I always do.''

Springs is 8-4 with a nifty 2.41 earned run average, and he's coming off a terrific start at Toronto on Tuesday, where he pitched six scoreless innings and allowed just three hits. He felt fresh that day because he only pitched three innings in his previous start, which was by design to manage his innings. He's pitched a career-high 115 2/3 innings this year, which is a lot considering he's never thrown more than 44 2/3 innings in a season before.

"I feel good, and the staff has done a great job of managing the workload. I've had some short starts in there, and I've been careful between starts. I talk a lot to (Corey) Kluber (about work loads), and I've talked to Drew (Rasmussen) about it, too, because he went through this last year.''

Springs pitched out of the bullpen for Texas, and did the same for the Boston Red Sox in 2020. He was a reliever for the Rays as well last year, and started the season in the bullpen. With early injuries to Luis Patino and Ryan Yarbrough affecting the rotation, Springs was stretched out in late April, and he's been great ever since.

He's thrilled to be where he's at in his career now. And he loves how well he's treated with the Rays.

"It's part of the journey. Maybe if I hadn't been with those other teams, I wouldn't be where I am today,'' Springs said. "I think I threw 30-something pitches instead of 80 or 90 (two starts ago), and that's the staff here looking out for me. It was pretty beneficial. I know my legs felt better, bounced back a lot quicker (after Tuesday's start). It definitely made a difference.''

Here's how to watch Sunday night's game, with TV information, starting lineups, pitching bios and a ton of newsy nuggets:

